Canon has given the Mark II treatment to one of its cheapest accessories – and photographers are actually really excited about the clever new rear lens cap
Canon has made the RF lens dust cap less annoying by allowing the cap to attach from any one of three points
Every photographer has probably experienced this before – you’re swapping lenses in low light, and it takes you a couple of tries to finally get the dust cap on the lens. The issue is perhaps even more irksome for Canon RF users, who have just one point to line the cap up to twist on correctly.
But that’s changing with the new Canon Lens Dust Cap RF II. Yes, Canon has given the Mark II treatment to a seemingly minor accessory, but it’s a change that photographers who have been with Canon since the EF days have long complained about.
The old EF lens dust cap could be mounted onto the lens at three different points. But when Canon redesigned the lens mount for mirrorless, the lenses shipped with a cap that had to be lined up exactly with one specific point on the lens.
Now, with the Mark II cap, Canon users can cap their RF lenses from one of three points, just like Canon’s EF days.
The change perhaps seems rather minor – after all, it doesn’t affect the level of dust sealing on the cap. But Canon users have long complained about how persnickety the RF lens caps are.
Reddit is full of Canon fans commenting on the update, with some calling the old dust cap design “embarrassingly bad,” “stupidly hard,” and “one of the most aggravating issues with the R system.” One user chimed in to predict that the new cap would be Canon’s best-selling product of 2026. Others, however, noted how quickly the costs add up for those with several RF lenses.
The new dust cap retails for $8.99 / £6.99 / CA$19.99. (Canon Australia has not yet listed the new dust cap.) Pre-orders have already opened at some retailers, including B&H Photo in the US, Wex Photo in the UK, and Henry’s in Canada.
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Canon said that it will also gradually be replacing the caps that are included with RF lenses with the new version.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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