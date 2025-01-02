Pergear launches new 12mm f/2 APS-C lens, and it looks like a bargain
The second-edition Pergear 12mm F2 II is 25% lighter than the original, while being incredibly cheap to buy
Pergear has launched a second edition of its wide-angle 12mm F2 APS-C lens. Claimed to be 70g lighter than the original, a revised aluminium alloy construction means the Pergear 12mm F2 II weighs in at just 230g. The new lens is also compact at 59.5mm long with a 66mm diameter. The optical path is comprised of 12 elements arranged in 9 groups, including 2 extra-low dispersion elements and 2 aspherical elements. A 10-blade diaphragm should create smooth bokeh, while keeping out-of-focus light sources well rounded. The lens enables a 97-degree angle of view and is capable of focussing as close as 0.18m. The f/2 maximum aperture increases the lens's versatility for low light and night-time shooting.
The Pergear 12mm F2 II is available for APS-C Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X and Sony E bodies, as well as MFT cameras. On APS-C bodies it gives a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 18mm, or 24mm on MFT cameras. All versions of the lens are manual focus only, and there are no electrical contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. However, these are sacrifices we can easily accept given the extremely competitive pricing of the lens.
The Pergear 12mm F2 II is available to buy now, priced at just $169/£140. This makes it substantially cheaper than own-brand equivalent lenses (the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lenses cost $329.99/£379.99 and $359.95/£379, respectively).
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.