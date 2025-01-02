Pergear launches new 12mm f/2 APS-C lens, and it looks like a bargain

Pergear has launched a second edition of its wide-angle 12mm F2 APS-C lens. Claimed to be 70g lighter than the original, a revised aluminium alloy construction means the Pergear 12mm F2 II weighs in at just 230g. The new lens is also compact at 59.5mm long with a 66mm diameter. The optical path is comprised of 12 elements arranged in 9 groups, including 2 extra-low dispersion elements and 2 aspherical elements. A 10-blade diaphragm should create smooth bokeh, while keeping out-of-focus light sources well rounded. The lens enables a 97-degree angle of view and is capable of focussing as close as 0.18m. The f/2 maximum aperture increases the lens's versatility for low light and night-time shooting.

(Image credit: Pergear)

The Pergear 12mm F2 II is available for APS-C Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X and Sony E bodies, as well as MFT cameras. On APS-C bodies it gives a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 18mm, or 24mm on MFT cameras. All versions of the lens are manual focus only, and there are no electrical contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. However, these are sacrifices we can easily accept given the extremely competitive pricing of the lens.

(Image credit: Pergear)

The Pergear 12mm F2 II is available to buy now, priced at just $169/£140. This makes it substantially cheaper than own-brand equivalent lenses (the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lenses cost $329.99/£379.99 and $359.95/£379, respectively).