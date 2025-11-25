Nikon's NEW Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II drops a MASSIVE £600 for Black Friday!
The only thing stopping me from buying Nikon's new and improved Trinity zoom was its eyewatering price tag… well, that's just changed!
It's only been a couple of months since Nikon surprised everyone – us included – by launching an updated version of its fast pro 24-70mm f/2.8 'Trinity' standard zoom, and now it's just had its first major price drop, just in time for Black Friday, pushing its price below the £2,000 barrier for the first time. It's one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far!
The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is an exceptional professional standard zoom lens that is significantly lighter than its predecessor, and the world's first to feature a fully internal zoom. Its new SSVCM autofocus is lightning-fast and silent, and its image quality is simply spectacular.
The Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the first fast standard zoom to boast a fully internal zoom mechanism from any manufacturer, meaning that the lens's physical length remains fixed during zooming, which is particularly beneficial for gimbal use. While it's slightly longer than its predecessor, the Mark II is substantially lighter, weighing a modest 675g, making it easier to handle on compact Z-series bodies.
High-tech coatings (ARNEO, Meso-amorphous, and Super Integrated) combat ghosting and flare, and the lens is extensively weather-sealed. A notable new feature is the 'Click on/off' switch for the aperture control ring, allowing for easy switching between fixed stops for stills and stepless adjustment for video, with virtually no focus breathing. It also includes dual customizable Function buttons.
The Mark II is the first zoom to utilize Nikon's Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM), which delivers lightning-fast, virtually silent, and highly accurate tracking autofocus – an astonishing five times faster than the lens it replaces. Optically, the lens delivers scintillating sharpness from corner to corner across the entire zoom range, even wide open, while its 11 diaphragm blades offer beautifully smooth bokeh.
In fact, the only thing we had against it in our five-star review was its very steep price, at £2,599, but with a massive £600 off, this is a cracking deal that's not to be missed!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
