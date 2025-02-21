"Nikon Z users beware": US$7,000 of camera kit nearly plummets, as pricey lens foot mount works loose

YouTuber and photographer, Matt Granger, has released a video warning his 693,000 subscribers of a potential fault he experienced with his Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

While trekking through a Ugandan rainforest, his Nikon Z9 and 70-200mm were suddenly sent swinging as he navigated boggy ground. Matt was using a BlackRapid strap, attached to a plate on the tripod foot, with a secondary safety strap attached to the strap lug on the side of the Z9. Kudos to the Z9’s lugs, because this took the weight of everything when the foot broke loose, and the YouTuber’s kit was saved.

It’s worth noting that Matt was using an aftermarket foot. However, despite being one of the best Nikon Z lenses, it was the Nikon mount the foot was attached to that seemingly worked loose.

It turns out that the mount is attached via four small screws, and it looks like all four of them came loose. There appears to be some residue on the mount, too, which could indicate an adhesive. But regardless, the mount separated the foot from the collar and Matt narrowly avoided thousands of dollars worth of kit plummetting into the mud.

Nikon Z Users BEWARE! - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch Granger explain his near-miss

The YouTube photographer said: "the screws themselves don't look damaged at all, so all I can imagine is that the thread itself, into the lens, has been threaded because now these screws can basically push back in…"

Several comments have offered their two cents, including one suggesting that the screws could have been overtightened, which is a fair point. Another mentions that the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S features the same screw arrangement.

I took a look at my Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR’s lens collar and the foot is molded to it, so there’s no way the foot is coming off. Still, the collar could potentially work loose, so I always make sure the screw is suitably tight before use.

Gear that’s used day-in, day-out, can fail, and although consumers are used to being bombarded with tech cover, I always recommend getting the best camera insurance if you own a lot of expensive kit. A laptop that sits at home is one thing, but camera gear does get dropped, stolen, lost, and submerged. It happens.

And while you might think your camera is covered via contents insurance, make sure that you read your policy carefully for any potential exemptions.

