This photographer ditched "one of Nikon's best telephoto lenses" – and captured a mesmerizing wide-angle shot instead

The image 'Veins of Suru' was captured in the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh

Professional photographer Dibyendu Das specializes in capturing the stunning landscapes around the globe to showcase the beautiful scenery our world has to offer. To create his internationally published work, he exclusively works with Nikon cameras – these days also with the Z8.

Dibyendu captured this landscape shot at 1/80 sec, f/8, ISO200. As the headline suggests, his choice of lens was crucial. Dibyendu did not just need to decide on the lens but camera, as the different optics were attached to different Nikon DSLR cameras: Nikon D750 with the Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 E ED VR (we rated this optic as one of the best Nikon telephotos for the money), and the Nikon D90, in combination with the Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR.

Let's dive into the story behind the image 'Veins of Suru' and discuss Dibyendu's gear choices.

The story

"As I was en route to Pensi La, in the evening for the Milky Way shoot, I stopped here for some sunset shots. It was a breathtaking view of Zanskar Valley that showcased the majestic beauty of the Himalayan mountain range with the Suru River winding its way through the foreground. The golden light of the setting sun bathed the valley, creating a dramatic contrast between the shadowed mountains and the illuminated river, capturing nature in its raw and serene form.

"My plan was to start early after lunch and reach the spot well in advance so that I do not miss any opportunity of capturing the drama of late evening. I believe that in landscape photography, the key is to be at the right place at the right time. If I were a little late, I would not have gotten this enchanting view.

"The main challenge for me was with the gear, because it was a tricky situation. I had to decide very quickly which lens I should use for this shot. I had one telephoto 70-300 lens, which was attached to my Nikon D750, and another was a Nikkor 18-140 lens attached to my Nikon D90.

"As I had to capture the winding Suru river in the foreground, along with the beautiful background where the setting was giving out golden light all around, and so, I decided to use the wide lens and capture the image.

"Even today, the beautiful Zanskar Valley of Ladakh remains untouched and unexplored, so I wanted to share this stunning scenery with the world".

Gear info

The Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens (Image credit: Nikon)

In the end, Dibyendu decided to ditch the Nikon D750 plus 70-300mm optic, and instead captured the beautiful landscape with his Nikon D90 and the Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR.

The Nikon D90 is a DSLR camera that was launched in August 2008. It features a 12.3MP sensor and a Nikon DX format crop sensor, sitting between Nikon's entry-level and professional DSLR models.

With this shot, Dibyendu showcases that it's not all about the newest and expensive gear. The most crucial skill you have to have to shoot atmospheric images is to know your gear and to trust your photographic instinct.

The Nikon 18-140mm obviously differs from the Nikon 70-300mm lens. While both offer a generous zoom range, the 18-140mm optic can capture both wide-angle and telephoto shots. Dibyendu shot the image with a focal length of 18mm.

Nikon AF-S DX 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR is by far the largest kit zoom lens for DX format and delivers a great overall performance and image quality with effective 4-stop optical stabilization.

To balance the light, Dibyendu used an H&Y 3Stop GND filter, a top-notch choice that is a favourite among many thanks to its optical quality, robust build, and ease of use.

Dibyendu Das with camera on location (Image credit: Dibyendu Das)

Discover more of Dibyendu's work on his Instagram account or Facebook

