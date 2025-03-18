Laowa goes WIDE as it releases 4 new super wide-angle cine lenses designed for VistaVision

Laowa continues to innovate its cine lens options by introducing a new lens line designed specifically for large-format cinematography, particularly for Vista Vision cameras.

The company has just launched four new wide-angle cine lenses – the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine.

The standout here is the Laowa 9mm T5.8, which takes the title of the widest rectilinear full-frame lens available in cinematography, offering an impressive 134.8° angle of view (AoV). Meanwhile, the 10mm T2.9 boasts the widest rectilinear full-frame lens with Laowa’s "Zero-Distortion" feature, giving it a 130.3° AoV. All four lenses are designed to cover widescreen Vista Vision sensors/film, making them compatible with a wide range of cinematic cameras.

9mm T5.8 VV Cine (Image credit: Laowa)

Above: A new promotional video for the Laowa VV Cine lenses

Vista Vision is no stranger to high-end filmmaking, with its use in academy award-winning productions like The Brutalist, which utilized the format to capture its stunning visuals. These new lenses give filmmakers even more creative freedom, offering ultra-wide perspectives without compromising image quality.

With a 46.31mm image circle for the 9mm, 10mm, and 12mm lenses, and a slightly larger 46.5mm for the 14mm, these lenses work seamlessly with larger-format cinema cameras such as the Red Raptor 8K and Alexa LF. The ultra-wide design is perfect for everything from wide landscapes to tight interiors and high-energy action shots.

One of the main challenges with wide-angle lenses is distortion, but Laowa claims its "Zero-Distortion" design ensures that the 10mm, 12mm, and 14mm lenses stay virtually distortion-free making it ideal for architectural and interior filmmaking.

Lightweight and compact, these lenses weigh between 520g and 640g, making them a viable option for handheld rigs, gimbals, and drones. They also allow for 77mm screw-in filters, such as ND, polarizers, and UV filters, making them even more versatile.

The new Laowa cine lenses are now available for pre-order on Venus Optics’ official website with the 9mm T5.8 VV Cine, 12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine, and 14mm T2.6 Zero-D VV Cine priced at $1,499 (approx. £1,154 / AU $2,338), while the 10mm T2.9 Zero-D VV Cine is priced at $1,699 (approx. £1,309 / AU $2,651).

Each lens will be available for Arri PL, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mounts, with the 14mm T2.6 also available in Canon EF.

12mm T2.9 Lite Zero-D VV Cine (Image credit: Laowa)

