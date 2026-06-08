Japan's best-selling lens right now isn't from Sony, Canon, or Nikon – and it costs US$4,599!

This flagship US$4,599 telephoto lens is the new No.1 in Japan's sales chart

A US$4,599 medium-format lens isn't the kind of model you'd expect to see competing with mainstream full-frame best-sellers. Yet the Hasselblad XCD 35-100E has been doing exactly that in Japan, consistently ranking among the country's most popular lenses and now claiming the No.1 spot in Yodobashi's latest sales chart for the second half of May.

The world's fastest medium-format zoom is Hasselblad's second "trinity" lens for the X-System and is versatile enough to replace up to seven premium prime lenses worth over US$20,000.

That winning formula has helped it outperform some of photography's biggest pro workhorse lenses, including Sony's flagship Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II and Nikon's new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II.

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1. Hasselblad XCD 35-100E

2. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

3. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

4. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

5. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

6. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II

7. Fujifilm XF 16-55mmf /2.8 R LM WR II

8. Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary (E-mount)

9. Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

10. Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

The fastest (and best) zoom lens for medium format cameras

£4,099 The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E is truly an essential lens for X System shooters, and sets new standards for medium format zooms, available for $4,599 (Image credit: James Artaius)

With the Hasselblad XCD 35-100E, the brand has delivered one of its most capable lenses to date.

And the competition is strong: Sony's 70-200mmm is a key lens in the company's pro lineup, while Nikon's latest Z 70-200mm successor arrived to huge acclaim after the original was described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world," in our review.

While the XCD 35-100E is not a constant f/2.8 throughout its entire range, its ability to reach f/2.8 at the wide end still makes it the fastest autofocus (AF) medium-format zoom currently available.

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Combined with Hasselblad's latest AF system in the X2D II 100C, it delivers a level of responsiveness that brings medium-format shooting closer to the speed and flexibility traditionally associated with full-frame systems.

Lower demand for 70-200mm in Japan

The Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS is available for pre-order, priced at $4,298 £4,399 , with shipping estimated for early June (Image credit: Sony)

The second half of May shows a modest shift in the ranking. Canon's RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z is absent from the top 10 this time, with the popular 70-200mm category represented by one fewer lens overall.

At the same time, the rankings continue to favour versatile zoom ranges. Standard 24-70mm lenses remain a staple, while extended-range options such as 24-105mm, 28-200mm, and 100-400mm optics continue to appear regularly across the top 10.

The next best-seller chart could see further changes following the arrival of Sony's FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS.

High-profile launches have historically performed strongly in Japan's rankings, with Nikon's Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, for example, quickly climbing to the No.1 spot after release before settling into the chart.

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