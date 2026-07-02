This third-party standard zoom is one of the market's biggest success stories and is available for multiple camera systems

A compact and affordable telephoto lens for Canon EOS R-series cameras is the new number one best-selling lens in Japan, according to major retailer Kitamura.

While the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM claims the top spot, a third-party 18-50mm standard zoom makes a trio of appearances in the top 10 across different mounts, making it one of the chart's standout performers.

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C is the company's first Canon RF lens and an ideal choice for APS-C cameras such as the EOS R7, R10, R50 and R100. Both lenses are relatively affordable in their categories, with Canon's 100-400mm priced at $749 / £599 and Sigma's 18-50mm available for $659 / £468 (RF-mount).

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#1 lens: Canon's affordable super-telephoto zoom

In our buying guide to the best 100-400mm , the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM was named the best choice for Canon RF shooters (Image credit: James Artaius)

While telephoto lenses in the 400mm range are typically large, heavy and expensive, the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM stands out as a compact and affordable alternative, making it a popular choice among wildlife, nature and sports photographers.

For comparison, Canon's pro RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM costs $2,899 / £2,385, and weighs 1530g, while the RF 100-400mm is priced at $749 / £599and weighs just 635g.

Although it isn't weather-sealed, the lens features Canon's fast USM AF (autofocus), up to 5.5-stop image stabilization, and delivers impressive all-round image quality in a remarkably portable package.

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The real winner: Sigma's third-party lens success

Launched for Canon RF in 2024, the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C was Sigma's first AF lens for the mount – a long-awaited release for Canon EOS R users.

Unlike many standard zooms, the 18-50mm is remarkably compact at just 290g, yet combines solid build quality with a fast, constant f/2.8 aperture. In our review, we said that "this Sigma is a little lens that really does punch well above its weight."

It delivers impressive image quality, features weather-resistant construction, and comes with a budget-friendly price tag. Available for four different mounts, it's easy to see why the lens has become a favorite across multiple camera systems.

Seeing this lens rank second, fourth and seventh in Kitamura's latest sales charts is no surprise. While Canon's RF 100-400mm takes the top spot, Sigma's compact standard zoom is arguably the biggest success story in the rankings.

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