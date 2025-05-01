I’d love the Fujifilm 150-600mm for aviation photography, and now it’s dropped to its best price EVER!
This mighty Fujifilm super-telephoto zoom is a great one-and-done solution for sports, wildlife, and aviation. And it’s just dropped to its best price ever
Everyone needs a big ol’ super-telephoto zoom in their kit bag, and now that the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR has dropped to its lowest price ever in the UK, it’s a fine time to add a lot of length to your optical repertoire. The folks at Park Cameras have slashed this Fuji lens by £400, making it a tantalizing £1,499. And if that sounds like a good deal, that's because it's the lowest price this lens has been in the UK.
Sure, f/8 at the telephoto end is a little bit narrow in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, but this is an enthusiast’s lens that’s all about affordability, versatility, and length. If you need something faster, you can always opt for the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, but you won’t get that monster full-frame equivalent focal length of 225 to 900mm (1.5x crop factor). That’s a lot of reach!
Save £400 This super-telephoto zoom provides a whopping full-frame equivalent focal range of 225-900mm, boasts 5 stops of optical image stabilization, snappy autofocus, and a lightweight design. If you’re an enthusiast wildlife, sports, or aviation photographer, it’s a great choice.
And while this lens is ideal for wildlife and sports photography, I think it excels in a slightly more niche area of photography: aviation. You see, head to any of the UK’s air displays and, weather permitting, you’ll be shooting out in the open in ample light – suddenly f/8 doesn’t seem so much of a problem – and you’ll be thankful for that monster reach as that Hawker Hurricane swoops overhead.
The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR achieved a very respectable four stars on test, with its huge focal range, 5-stop optical image stabilization, lightweight design, and fast autofocus drawing praise. It’s certainly not the sharpest lens at the telephoto end, but with an equivalent 900mm to play with, you can afford to widen your focal length if need be.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
