I’d love the Fujifilm 150-600mm for aviation photography, and now it’s dropped to its best price EVER!

If you're in the market for an affordable super-telephoto lens with a massive focal range, then the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR is worth a look

Everyone needs a big ol’ super-telephoto zoom in their kit bag, and now that the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR has dropped to its lowest price ever in the UK, it’s a fine time to add a lot of length to your optical repertoire. The folks at Park Cameras have slashed this Fuji lens by £400, making it a tantalizing £1,499. And if that sounds like a good deal, that's because it's the lowest price this lens has been in the UK.

Sure, f/8 at the telephoto end is a little bit narrow in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, but this is an enthusiast’s lens that’s all about affordability, versatility, and length. If you need something faster, you can always opt for the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR, but you won’t get that monster full-frame equivalent focal length of 225 to 900mm (1.5x crop factor). That’s a lot of reach!

And while this lens is ideal for wildlife and sports photography, I think it excels in a slightly more niche area of photography: aviation. You see, head to any of the UK’s air displays and, weather permitting, you’ll be shooting out in the open in ample light – suddenly f/8 doesn’t seem so much of a problem – and you’ll be thankful for that monster reach as that Hawker Hurricane swoops overhead.

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR achieved a very respectable four stars on test, with its huge focal range, 5-stop optical image stabilization, lightweight design, and fast autofocus drawing praise. It’s certainly not the sharpest lens at the telephoto end, but with an equivalent 900mm to play with, you can afford to widen your focal length if need be.

