You may have heard the term IS mode, and noticed specifically designed buttons for it on your camera lens, but what do these modes actually do?

IS stands for image stabilization, and when it comes to improving the sharpness of your shots it is of great importance. However, using it in the wrong situation can backfire and actually make your photos look blurry!

There are different types of image stabilization, and their names can vary depending on your camera or lens brand. For simplicity, I'll talk about the two main types as follows: in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and lens-based optical image stabilization (OIS).

Image stabilization is designed to level out or reduce camera shake, which can lead to blurry shots in windy situations, when you're shooting with longer focal lengths and zooms, or when using slower shutter speeds.

In-body image stabilization (IBIS) on cameras typically compensates for 5-axis movement (X, Y, pitch, yaw and roll) while in-lens optical image stabilization (OIS) offers pitch and yaw correction. Some systems offers synchronized IS, which uses both systems in conjunction (Image credit: OM System)

When you're shooting handheld, ensure that your stabilization system is activated – especially when you're working with heavy telephoto lenses. This will help compensate for any additional movement, as it can be quite difficult to operate a camera smoothly with these weightier optics.

While they might be a bit pricier, lenses with OIS can really pay off – especially for capturing fast-moving subjects like motorsport action. Some first-party lenses feature OIS that can work in conjunction with the camera's IBIS to maximize stabilization and image performance.

But here's the key point: typically when using heavy zooms and long lenses, you would shoot from a tripod. But when working with a tripod, keeping stabilization turned on might not give you the sharpest image!

If you are shooting from a tripod, turn these features off. If you leave them on, some cameras and lenses will try to compensate for movements that aren't happening – which can introduce the very vibrations and blurriness you're trying to prevent. Some cameras even have a special tripod mode to help with this.

