Profoto D30 combines high power and blistering speed into the only monolight you may ever need

With a super-bright 500Ws lamp, variable color temperature, 11-stop range and duration as quick as 1/21,100 sec, the Profoto D30 is one super-flashy studio flash

Swedish studio light manufacturer Profoto has launched a powerful new monolight, the Profoto D30. The mains-powered light combines fast recycling times and a bi-color LED modeling light with a flash power of 500Ws over an 11-f-stop range, providing professional photographers with precise control over the light at their disposal, even with the largest modifiers fronting the light. All this should help it cement its place as one of the best photography lighting options on the market.

The D30 has three selectable flash modes, depending on the subject you're shooting. Eco mode gives the most accurate color consistency while having the benefit of increasing the lifetime of the equipment. If you need extra power, Boost provides the highest flash output. And for the briefest possible flash duration, use Freeze mode to eliminate motion blur. All this makes the D30 capable of lighting everything from action portraits to product photography where color-accuracy is essential.

