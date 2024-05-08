Profoto unleashes a powerhouse of a studio monolight with a mighty punch

The Profoto Pro-D3 Monolight offers a maximum power output of 1250W

Profoto Pro-D3
(Image credit: Profoto)

Profoto is renowned for creating some of the best photography lighting systems on the market, and caters to all levels of creators, from budding enthusiasts to industry professionals. The newly announced Profoto Pro-D3 range aligns more with the latter, offering a 'groundbreaking industrial-grade monolight'. 

The Profoto Pro-D3 range was developed due to the growing demand for content creation by its customers. Profoto wanted to create a light that could adapt and keep up with the increasingly high volume of image content, offering improved durability, so the Pro-D3 range was born. 

