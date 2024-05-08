Profoto unleashes a powerhouse of a studio monolight with a mighty punch

Profoto is renowned for creating some of the best photography lighting systems on the market, and caters to all levels of creators, from budding enthusiasts to industry professionals. The newly announced Profoto Pro-D3 range aligns more with the latter, offering a 'groundbreaking industrial-grade monolight'.

The Profoto Pro-D3 range was developed due to the growing demand for content creation by its customers. Profoto wanted to create a light that could adapt and keep up with the increasingly high volume of image content, offering improved durability, so the Pro-D3 range was born.

(Image credit: Profoto)

Available in two versions, the Pro-D3 comes in a 750W and a 1250W which is more than capable of capturing all of your photographic needs. These are big lights suited for high-end studio photography rather than casual shooters.

Each light has an impressive 11 stops of power range and can be precisely adjusted by 0.1 f-stop increments, for accurately fine-tuning your lighting setup.

The Pro-D3 offers three distinct flash mode options, for use in different scenarios. Eco Mode is the default mode and enables you to get the most out of your light and energy consumption. By adding flash parameters, it is optimized for color accuracy and maximized efficiency.

Boost Mode adds an extra boost of power output, while Freeze Mode delivers a short sharp flash of light making it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects such as water droplets and sports.

(Image credit: Profoto)

Another feature that I have found extremely useful in new lighting systems, is a powerful LED modeling lamp. An efficient and powerful modeling lamp makes using studio lighting in darker and more controlled environments much easier by showing a preview of how the lighting will affect the subject, but also enabling the users to gain accurate focus in a dark environment.

The Pro-D3 includes an efficient Modelling light with a fixed daylight-balanced color temperature, that shines brighter than a 400W halogen lamp with only 15% of the power consumption.

Product Manager at Profoto Göran Marén states, "We are excited to introduce the Pro-D3, a strobe that not only meets but exceeds our customers' evolving requirements in the high-end commercial image content creation industry. The Pro-D3's innovative features collectively contribute to improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and an extended fixture lifetime, making it the go-to choice for professionals engaged in daily high-end image content creation”.

(Image credit: Profoto)

As a photographer who uses a lot of studio lighting, I am excited by this new release. It seems Profoto has designed a product that will keep up with the high demand of usage and has built the Pro-D3 to last.

Without getting my hands on them and testing the lights I can't vouch for their capabilities, however, Profoto lights are among the best on the market for a reason, and consistently produce exceptional light quality and beautifully designed products - look at that back panel design!

The Profoto Pro-D3 lights are available now for $2,995 | £2,840 | AU $4,539 for the 750W version, and $3,995 | £3,795 |AU $6,055 for the 1250W version.

