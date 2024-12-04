Profoto launches the Pro-B3 – the 'ultimate on-location flash'

Profoto has raised the bar once again with the launch of the Profoto Pro-B3, a powerful new battery-powered monolight engineered to freeze action and endure the toughest shooting conditions. Designed with the world’s most demanding photographers in mind, the Pro-B3 is poised to become the go-to choice for those who need reliable, high-performance lighting – no matter where their work takes them.

Profoto has long been known for creating some of the best photography lighting equipment in the industry, from compact on-camera flashes to larger, high-output off-camera strobes. The Pro-B3 firmly falls into the latter category, offering everything you need in an on-location lighting kit. Whether you’re capturing high-speed action, working in remote locations, or dealing with unpredictable conditions, the Pro-B3 has you covered.

A side view of the Profoto Pro-B3 (Image credit: Profoto)

Developed for the world’s top action and extreme sports photographers, the Pro-B3 features an impressive 750Ws of flash power and is ready to handle the most demanding lighting scenarios. Its fast recycling times – ranging from 0.01 to 2.3 seconds – ensures that you never miss a moment, while its ultra-short flash duration of up to 1/75,000s allows you to freeze motion with razor-sharp clarity, eliminating motion blur from fast-moving subjects.

Profoto Product Manager Göran Marén explains, "The unique combination of features that the Pro-B3 brings ensures that you will always get that perfect shot. The whole idea with the Pro-B3 is that it’s only the imagination of the photographer that should set the limits for what you can do creatively, not the gear".

Rear view of the Profoto Pro-B3 (Image credit: Profoto)

The Pro-B3 isn’t just about power – it’s built to endure the bumps and scrapes of on-the-go shooting, giving photographers the confidence to push their gear to its limits. Constructed with high-quality, interchangeable flash tubes and long-life capacitors, the Pro-B3 promises years of professional use in even the most demanding environments. The flash unit’s rubberized housing offers additional protection from the elements, ensuring that it can handle whatever you throw at it.

For photographers who depend on their gear to perform at the highest level, knowing that it can stand up to the toughest challenges is a huge comfort and reassurance. Too often, concerns about equipment durability hold photographers back from pushing their limits and fully exploring their creative potential. The Pro-B3 aims to eliminate these concerns, allowing you to focus solely on creating outstanding images.

Above: A video released by Profoto showing the Pro-B3 in action

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As expected from a premium brand like Profoto, the Pro-B3 comes with a price tag to match its professional-grade performance. The Pro-B3 is priced at $3,995.00 / £3,162.50 individually or $7,895 / £6,249.17 in a duo kit (excluding sales tax or VAT). Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed.

While it’s a significant investment, the Pro-B3 offers exceptional value for those who demand the best in performance, reliability, and versatility. For serious photographers looking to take their on-location work to the next level, the Pro-B3 is a fantastic option that will deliver results for many years.

Check out our guides to the best photography lighting kits and the best lights for video.