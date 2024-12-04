Profoto launches the Pro-B3 – the 'ultimate on-location flash'

By
published

Profoto has just launched the Pro-B3 battery-powered monolight and it's designed for adventure

Profoto Pro-B3 on a black backdrop
A rear 3/4 view of the Profoto Pro-B3 (Image credit: Profoto)

Profoto has raised the bar once again with the launch of the Profoto Pro-B3, a powerful new battery-powered monolight engineered to freeze action and endure the toughest shooting conditions. Designed with the world’s most demanding photographers in mind, the Pro-B3 is poised to become the go-to choice for those who need reliable, high-performance lighting – no matter where their work takes them.

Profoto has long been known for creating some of the best photography lighting equipment in the industry, from compact on-camera flashes to larger, high-output off-camera strobes. The Pro-B3 firmly falls into the latter category, offering everything you need in an on-location lighting kit. Whether you’re capturing high-speed action, working in remote locations, or dealing with unpredictable conditions, the Pro-B3 has you covered.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

Related articles