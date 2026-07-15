This US$35 pocketable film camera looks disposable, but it’s actually recycled, reloadable, and cuts film costs in half!
The Lomography Simple Use Half Frame is a pocketable film point-and-shoot without the disposable camera waste
Disposable film cameras have ridden the analog resurgence as a simple, low-commitment way to try film photography. But now, Lomography, the company known for quirky, colorful film and film cameras, is introducing a reusable, cheap compact film camera that shoots twice as many photos per roll.
The Lomography Simple Use Half-frame is a reusable film camera, but like Lomography’s other “Simple Use” series cameras, using one is close to the experience of working with disposable film. The camera comes pre-loaded with film, so users don’t need to worry about learning to load the camera until the second roll.
While reloadable, the new camera is a straightforward point-and-shoot without any manual controls. The camera uses a 21mm lens with an f/9 aperture and fixed focus.
The built-in flash also feels like a classic disposable – except that it also comes with colored gel filters to create colored lighting effects.
As a half-frame camera, each photo is spliced in half, which means users get twice as many photos from each roll of film, effectively cutting the cost of each photo. The pre-loaded film contains 40 shots, while loading a new 36-shot roll yields 72 images.
Half-frame cameras can also create a diptych – or two images next to each other – or can be developed, printed, or scanned as two photos, depending on how the images are developed.
Lomography says that the pocketable camera is made with 100 percent recycled materials.
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The Half Frame Simple Use camera will be available pre-loaded with two different film options: ClassiColor (including colored flash gels) or black-and-white Lady Gray (which naturally doesn’t include the colored flash gels).
Pre-orders have opened for both variants, with shipping estimated to begin later this month. The color variant is set to retail for $34.90 / £24 / AU$44.90 / CA$39.90, with the black-and-white option at $29.90 / £21.90 / AU$37.90 / CA$33.90.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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