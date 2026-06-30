Even just a few years ago, picking up retro tech required scouring the internet or garage sales. But the trend for disconnected, nostalgic tech is now so big that I can buy anything from vinyl records to disposable film cameras at my local superstore.

Film photography is one of those surging nostalgic trends – but the reason behind the trend may actually be quite modern. The trend isn’t new, as it has been steadily growing over the last few years, but I just came across a survey that highlighted one of the reasons why film photography is making a comeback: social media.

Japan Today notes that film photography is trending alongside vinyl records, as well as 'kissaten' coffee houses and the Japanese candies and snacks, 'dagashi'. But the article also highlights a survey suggesting that nearly half of those shooting film attributed social media as the reason behind doing so.

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Another study suggests a similar social media influence. A global market report notes that more than a third of global film camera users are between 18 and 30 years old, and are heavily influenced by social media trends.

The rise of analog photography today mixes a longstanding format with modern technology – which means that, unlike the early days of consumer film cameras, photographers are being influenced by social media posts.

Film's popularity means there are many new film cameras to choose from, like the Pentax 17 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Social media is likely serving as both an inspiration to try analog, but also could be influencing which film cameras are getting picked up – and what format, whether that’s disposable film, instant film, 35mm or even large format.

I’m part of the generation that grew up with film cameras, but ended up with a digital camera before leaving high school. When I returned to trying film as an adult, YouTube tutorials on how to properly load the film have been invaluable.

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Film may be making a comeback as a part of a slower, digital minimalist mindset, but its return in a modern era means that there’s a wealth of knowledge on the topic – and it doesn’t matter that the 1970s SLR that I picked up at a garage sale had long lost its user manual.

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