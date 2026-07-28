“The best images immediately capture the viewer’s attention, have impact and elicit an emotional response” – Renowned photographer Ken Crossan shares tips for award-winning nature shots

I recently came across Life At The Edge, a photobook on the rugged Caithness coastline in northeastern Scotland, by local resident Ken Crossan.

After delving a little deeper into his work, I found out that Ken’s photos, which typically depict the flora and fauna of his home county, have also been recognized in competitions on both the national and international stage.

In fact, Ken recently snagged a 2025 Scottish Nature Photography Award (SNPA), has been recognized by the British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA), and gained an honorable mention in none other than the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

As humble as they come, Ken would consider himself a natural historian well before an award-winning photographer. However, his photographic accolades are impressive, and I couldn't resist reaching out for his tips and tricks.

What makes a good nature photo? The best images immediately capture the viewer’s attention, have impact and stand out from the crowd, and elicit an emotional response. This may be, for example, one of wonder at the beauty of nature, powerful storytelling brought about through recording amazing [animal] behavior, or awe at nature’s spectacles. Remember that judges are likely to have ‘seen it all before’ and (presuming technical competence), capturing something that is a little bit different is more likely to catch the judges’ attention.

Velvet shanks, a species of mushroom, captured by Ken Crossan growing on a chestnut tree. The frame won the Botanical category at the 2025 Scottish Nature Photography Awards (Image credit: Ken Crossan)

Tell me about the image 'Velvet Shanks', which recently won the Botanical category at the 2025 Scottish Nature Photography Awards. Although autumn is always a wonderful time to explore the local woodlands for fungi, the velvet shank is later fruiting, can withstand sub-zero temperatures, and brightens up dark winter days. This specimen was found on a dead horse chestnut and, looking up from beneath the group of mushrooms to capture the delicacy of the gills, the bare tree canopy was used to frame the main subject.

Why was lighting so important to this composition? Lighting is key to capturing the mood of an image. For example, a subject taken in bright overcast conditions will have an entirely different feel to one taken in the warmer light of early morning or late evening (the so-called ‘golden hour’). “Although I virtually always use natural light, this image was an exception, illuminating the [mushroom] gills with a daylight-balanced light.

What about dedicating space to your subject? The size and position of the subject in the frame may elicit very different responses. For example, do you want the subject to be significant in the frame with a diffused background, or is the story that you want to convey better told by positioning the subject smaller in the frame and including context / habitat?

What other compositional techniques do you keep in mind when framing an image? There are basic factors that should almost be second nature, such as being at eye level with the subject, be it fauna or flora (there are always exceptions!), and scanning the frame for any distractions. A small shift in position can make a big difference as there are strict processing restrictions in natural history competitions. Removal of unwanted elements, for example, is not allowed.

Lots of nature photographers talk about being patient – what are your thoughts on this? Nature being nature, capturing that shot seldom happens by chance or straight away—it may take a great deal of patience before that magic moment happens, and it may not happen at all! Similarly, it helps to be persistent. I often go back to the same familiar, local location to try and improve on a shot, learning from images previously taken.

Ken Crossan's Catching the Light depicts a harbor seal and was commended at the BPWA (Image credit: Ken Crossan)

So what's your fundamental tip for getting an award-worthy nature image? The most overriding factor in any potentially award-winning natural history image is getting to know your subject in such a way that you can anticipate or predict behavior, thus capturing that special, natural moment without any interference or stress on the subject.

Your image, 'Catching the Light', which was commended at the British Wildlife Photography Awards, is a great example of this. Tell us about the frame. As I live on a spectacular stretch of coast, marine life such as seals are a natural subject to engage with and record. Each common seal (also known as harbor seals) has a different pattern of spots, identifying this particular seal on a rock as the right subject. I sat an appropriate, unthreatening distance away and waited for the seal to adopt its typical banana pose as the light caught its face. This only lasted a few seconds, and so I had to be alert at all times. One of the magical aspects of photography is that it can capture a fleeting moment in time which cannot be appreciated by the naked eye, something that may not have been captured in quite that way before.

What do you say to photographers thinking about getting into competitions? How an image is viewed is ultimately subjective. An image viewed positively by one judge may not be appreciated as much by another. Whilst the Velvet Shanks image won the Botanical category in the SNPA, it was not accepted at all in the BWPA. If you do go down the path of entering photography competitions, never let this interfere with the love and enjoyment of this absorbing activity.

It’s Baltic, depicts a Japanese macaque seemingly questioning its freezing, snow-covered surroundings at Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japan, earning Ken recognition at the Nikon Wildlife Comedy Photo Awards (Image credit: Ken Crossan)

Ken's equipment

Ken is a Nikon shooter through and through. His go-to camera body is the Nikon Z8 and his lenses include:

You might also like…

here are our our expertly-curated lists of the best cameras for landscape photography and the best cameras for wildlife photography.