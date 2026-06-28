Kodak’s Fling failed while Fujifilm’s QuickSnap conquered the world – but the first disposable camera actually dates back 160 years!

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Fujifilm QuickSnap, called the Utsurun-Desu in Japan (which translates as “It takes pictures”). The QuickSnap was introduced in 1986 as a “disposable” camera – though the term was quickly changed to “single-use” for a better public image.

The QuickSnap is credited with being the first camera in what became a huge success story. It was an amazing success, but was it really the first single-use camera? Not quite.

Back in 1886, an American, AP Whittell, created his Ready Fotografer – a lightweight pinhole camera that used a heavy paper box and a roughly 2x2-inch dry plate. The camera had to be cut open to remove the plate for development, rendering it unusable after one shot.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Although it sold for just 25 cents, at a time when regular cameras cost $50, it was an idea before its time and disappeared after just a couple of years.

Things stayed pretty quiet until 1948, which saw the Picture-Box – a cardboard camera that featured a simple lens, an everset shutter (around 1/25 second) and a method to wind the 35mm film. When done, the photographer mailed the camera back to have the film developed and prints made.

The cardboard camera was destroyed in the process, so very few remain today.

A post shared by Doctor 80s (@doctor.80s) A photo posted by on

ABOVE: Watch this vintage commercial for the Kodak Fling from 1987!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next year, another American, HM Stiles, invented a way to enclose 35mm film in an inexpensive cardboard enclosure without the costly precision film-transport mechanism. The Photo-Pac took 8 photos on 35mm film and sold for $1.29, including a prepaid mailer for developing and prints. The instructions read: “Aim – Snap – Mail.”

It was more durable than the Picture-Box, as it used some plastic parts, though exactly which bits are unclear today. It too was a bit before its time and, like the PictureBox, the Photo-Pac failed to make a permanent impression on the market.

The Encore Camera Company, in California, made upscale disposable cameras. Rather than bright colors and graphics, the cardboard casings of the various Encore Cameras were designed to mimic leather or lizard skin.

Introduced around 1950, these snap-and-mail disposables took 12 exposures on 127 film and were used by banks and airlines, as premium incentives. Users would insert $1.25 into a slot in the camera’s bottom, along with a 6-cent stamp and a mailing label with their address for the return trip, and mail it away for prints.

The company would then develop the film and return the prints, often recycling the lens and shutter mechanisms into new cameras. Exact dates are not clear, but Encore and its camera were gone by the end of the decade.

In 1951, the IMP camera was a plastic, single-use camera priced at $1.79, pre-loaded with 12 exposures of 35mm film. Like those before it, it offered low-cost simplicity. It was followed by The Pro, which sold for $3 plus a $1 processing fee. And in the early 1970s, the Mini-Mate became the first disposable camera offered with color film!

The innards of a disposable camera – most of the components are recycled by the labs nowadays (Image credit: Alamy)

But the IMP's big innovation was that, while the camera was disposable for the user (and mailed back for processing), the plastic body was actually reusable. The company could reclaim, reload and resell the body, making it an early form of recycling.

In 1972 Technicolor Inc threw its hat into the ring, introducing the “returnable” Techni-Pak camera in 1972. Made in Hong Kong, the Techni-Pak was the first disposable to feature variable exposure stops. The focus-free, 35 mm camera took 20 color photographs and included aperture settings for “bright” and “cloudy”.

Designed so that only Technicolor agents could open the cameras, they were reusable. A reloaded Techni-Pak was returned to users with their printed photographs and the system lasted into the mid-1980s.



In 1973, a Canadian company introduced the 16mm color Lure, which was sold in the United States as the Love. Offering 12 exposures, the Love included a mount for Magicube flashbulbs and users advanced the film in the camera by rotating the mount.

Although a contemporary of the Techni-Pak, the Love was not built with reusability in mind; in order for the film to be processed, the camera had to be “cracked open like a walnut.”

Sales of the Love camera (sold in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Italy) dried up by the late 1970s. The design was sold to a Brazilian firm in 1981 and disappeared altogether in the middle of the decade.

Disposable cameras coming off the production line at Fujifilm factory in South Carolina, USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

The problem for all these makers was that “disposables” were a niche market without a big name like Kodak, Fujifilm, Ilford or Agfa. But that would all change in 1986.

It was then that Fujifilm introduced its QuickSnap line. The QuickSnap is the first truly successful “disposable” or "single-use" camera. Loaded with 27 exposures of Fujifilm's Superia color film, it became immensely popular throughout the 1990s and 2000s, with Japanese sales peaking at over 89 million units in 1997.

Kodak responded the next year with its Fling, but the smaller format of its 16mm film meant lower-quality images (especially in enlargements) than Fuji's offerings, which used the larger 35mm film. Thus, within a year, the Fling was flung and replaced in 1988 with the Kodak FunSaver, still sold today.

Despite being made largely obsolete by the rise of camera phones, both the QuickSnap and the Funsaver have survived the digital transition.

Sales declined to less than 5 million annually by 2012 but rebounded to over 9 million in 2019, cementing its status as a staple for weddings, travel and retro-style photography. It’s estimated that in 2025 single-use camera sales reached $1.02 billion globally.

So they’re not going away any time soon. And even the FLing lives on, spiritually, as the inspiration for the Kodak Charmera's most popular design!

Read more of David Young's ongoing series on classic cameras, as well as his book A Brief History of Photography.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best disposable cameras available today, along with the best screen-free digital cameras that ape the experience.