Trends revived the disposable film camera – but after 40 years, Fujifilm is finally offering this retro film type inside a disposable for the first time

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Fujifilm will launch two new disposable film cameras this fall – and one uses black and white film, a first for Fujifilm

The Fujifilm QuickSnap Black and White
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Disposable film has made a comeback alongside retro tech. But Fujifilm is refreshing its QuickSnap compact one-time-use film cameras with a brand first: black and white film. Two new QuickSnap cameras will arrive this fall – and one of them is the first time Fujifilm has put black-and-white film inside a disposable.

Fujifilm announced the QuickSnap Black and White and the waterproof QuickSnap Active in celebration of the disposable camera line’s 40th anniversary. While black-and-white disposable film cameras exist from other brands, the move is the first time in the line’s 40-year history that Fujifilm has launched a disposable film camera pre-loaded with black-and-white film.

The disposable film camera comes with black-and-white ISO 400 film preloaded inside. Fujifilm doesn’t specifically name what film stock it is, though Fujifilm’s Across is a well-loved monochrome film that inspired a film simulation on the brand’s digital cameras by the same name.

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(Image credit: Fujifilm)

That’s a notable launch, as QuickSnap cameras have historically used color negative film. Fujifilm says this particular film stock is designed for rich contrasts and textured grains – a look that will likely prove popular for its even more retro look over color.

A sampling of images from the QuickSnap Black and White

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The new Black and White includes a built-in flash, which can also be powered off, unlike the new QuickSnap Active, which doesn’t include a flash.

The QuickSnap Active replaces the brand's earlier waterproof disposable film camera as an all-weather disposable that can head underwater up to 35 feet. That’s thanks largely to the camera’s protective housing.

Without a flash – and designed to head underwater – the Active comes preloaded with a higher ISO color film than the Black and White, using a color negative ISO 800 film.

Fujifilm Active

Fujifilm Active (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The QuickSnap first emerged in 1986 as the first widely produced one-time use camera, though a few snap-and-mail cameras existed before then. The QuickSnap stripped down film’s complexities into a simple point-and-shoot camera that didn’t need to be loaded or unloaded.

That simple design could be one of the reasons that disposable film is seeing a resurgence in popularity. The format doesn’t require learning how to load or handle film, yet it still snaps photos that are all analog.

Both QuickSnaps come pre-loaded with film good for 27 images. Like all disposable film cameras, the film comes pre-loaded, but the cost doesn’t include development.

Both of the new QuickSnap cameras are expected to begin shipping later this year; Fujifilm US estimates a fall 2026 shipping date, while Fujifilm UK says the cameras will arrive in September. The QuickSnap Black-and-White retails for $22.90 / CA$34.99 – about £21 / AU$23. The waterproof housing makes the Active slightly more expensive, sitting at $24.75 / CA$36.99 – about £22 / AU$25.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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