7Artisans and Seagull team up for a limited-edition Leica M lens, and it looks like a vintage dream

7Artisans has teamed up with historic Chinese camera brand Seagull to launch a new limited-edition 35mm rangefinder lens for Leica M-mount cameras, and it might just be one of the most interesting affordable M-mount lenses we have seen this year. The new Seagull x 7Artisans M 35mm f/1.7 is a full-frame manual-focus prime designed for Leica M cameras, combining a classic 35mm focal length with a fast f/1.7 maximum aperture.

Priced at $369, this is a much more affordable route into Leica M-mount shooting than many rangefinder photographers will be used to. But what makes this lens more interesting is the story behind it. Seagull is one of China’s most historic camera brands, originally launched under the Shanghai name before adopting the Seagull identity in 1968 as its cameras reached international export markets.

Over the years, Seagull produced several notable cameras, including the Seagull 4 twin-lens reflex series, Dongfeng and Hongqi cameras, and the popular Seagull DF SLR range. Now, with this new collaboration, Seagull returns with what is described as its first large-aperture manual-focus lens since the brand’s revival, bringing together its camera heritage with 7Artisans’ modern lens-making approach.

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The Seagull x 7Artisans M 35mm f/1.7 features an 8-element, 6-group optical design, with a 10-blade diaphragm to help produce smooth bokeh when shooting wide open. The f/1.7 aperture should make it well-suited to street photography, travel, documentary work, environmental portraits, and low-light shooting, while the 35mm focal length remains one of the most versatile choices for Leica M photographers.

The lens supports rangefinder-coupled focusing, with a focus range from 0.7m to infinity, keeping it in line with the classic Leica M shooting experience. It also features a crescent-shaped focusing tab for single-finger control, an all-metal build, an anodized surface for durability, a dedicated round lens hood, 40.5mm filter thread, clicked aperture ring from f/1.7 to f/16, and weighs just 145g.

Only 500 pieces are being made worldwide, with each lens supplied with an exclusive badge and unique serial number. That combination of affordability, limited-edition collectability, and genuine camera heritage makes this one of the more charming M-mount releases of the year, especially for Leica shooters looking for a compact 35mm lens with a little vintage soul.