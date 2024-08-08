In a mirrorless world, I still love my DSLR and see no need to upgrade

By
published

I think DSLRs are still relevant today in this mirrorless world – and I don't feel any need to upgrade mine

Nikon D800 B&W
(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

After being a pro sports photographer for 20 years, I've seen all types of tech added to cameras. I was using my Nikon F5 to capture images when I saw the Nikon D1 announced, which led Nikon into the digital age of producing some of the best DSLR cameras I've ever seen – including my favorite of them all, the Nikon D800, and DCW's cream of the crop pick, the Nikon D850.

But time moves on, technology gets better, speed increases, capture rates double, and of course the wonderful DSLR is now gone and replaced with mirrorless. But are the best mirrorless cameras on the market really better?

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

