Mirrorless cameras are now generally preferred to DSLR cameras because they are the newer technology. But what if the mirrorless camera in question has a cropped APS-C sensor, while the DSLR has a full-frame sensor?

Is the mirrorless system still the better camera, or does the older DSLR rig pull punches?

Crop sensor mirrorless cameras are a popular choice for both budget and portability, but some full-frame DSLRs sit at a similar price, thanks to the format's age.

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Truth be told, there’s no single answer here, as it all depends on the kind of photography you like. Personally, I would opt for an APS-C mirrorless system because I travel a lot and also often take my camera hiking, but if image quality is a priority over portability and autofocus smarts, the answer may be different.

The more compact a system is, like the Sony A6700, the easier it is for me to get around, or up a mountain, for that matter.

I’m also looking for speedy autofocus to ensure I capture split-second adventure shots in the mountains crisply. And as mirrorless cameras use the imaging sensor to calculate focus, they have advantages like edge-to-edge frame coverage and smarter subject tracking, even if they feature seemingly ‘worse’ cropped sensors.

While the APS-C Sony A6700 boasts a modest 26MP, it can handle professional-level work (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

However, you might care more about absolute image quality, in which case, a full-frame DSLR might suit you better.

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Full-frame DSLR cameras excel at low-light performance and achieving shallow depth of field. The larger sensor surface area captures more light, resulting in cleaner images with much less noise when light is scarce.

A full-frame sensor would also give you more control over depth of field, making it easier to achieve beautifully blurred backgrounds – ideal for portraiture.

Age has dropped some full-frame DSLRs to a similar price to some APS-C mirrorless in some regions. The Nikon D780, for example, sits at a similar price point to the Sony A6700 in the US and UK.

Even powerhouses such as the 45MP Nikon D850 or the 30.4MP Canon EOS 5D Mark IV can now be found for a competitive price compared to some flagship APS-C models, such as the Fujifilm X-H2.

The Nikon D850 is a phenomenal full-frame DSLR that still holds its own against modern mirrorless cameras (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Of course, there are a few exceptions. The Nikon Z50 II tends to be more affordable than the Nikon D780, for example. And there's the ultra-affordable Canon EOS R100.

The higher-end APS-C mirrorless cameras on the market, such as the 32.5MP Canon EOS R7 and 40.2MP Fujifilm X-T5, tend to sit at higher price points. But these are prosumer models that cost a premium and so are best suited to serious photographers rather than those testing the waters.

The bottom line? If you want solid image quality and maximum portability, then I’d go for a mirrorless APS-C.

But if you want maximum image quality on a budget, then a full-frame DSLR camera should at least be considered. Yes, you'll have to factor in things like age, autofocus, and lenses, but DSLRs are still capable shooters for the price point if you don't mind a larger camera.

A third option? Opting for an older or lower resolution full-frame mirrorless camera can still mean steep discounts over the latest models, like the Sony A7 III or the Panasonic Lumix S5 II.

My point is this: if you're on a tight budget, don't automatically ignore older camera tech.

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