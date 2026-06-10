The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 didn't come straight to the DJI store in the USA when it launched worldwide, but that doesn't mean you can't get hold of it.

The Pocket 4 has been on sale since April, sold in two versions – the camera alone, and the Creator Combo. Both of these bundles can be found in the USA.

The Pocket 4 is a stunning device, and it's easy to see why it is causing such a stir. It boasts all the same high-end features as the Pocket 3, like a 1-inch image sensor, though with 14-stops of dynamic range and 240fps slow motion it is further improved. DJI staple technologies like the AI tracking system 'ActiveTrack' have also sen refinement.

One of the reasons I kept recommending the Pocket 3 as an alternative, though, was the difficulties in finding the Pocket 4 on US soil.

For example, a quick search on Amazon now up a version of the Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo – but with some bonus extras. The retailer, selling through Amazon so you get all the security of an Amazon purchase, is also bundling a 128GB memory card.

It's worth remembering that there is 107GB of storage on the device itself, however, so you may not need it. I've covered the comparisons between it and its predecessor, in my Pocket 3 v Pocket 4 guide, but the crux is that – all things being equal – the Pocket 4 is the one you'd pick unless you were trying to save cash.

DJI DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo + 128GB SD card: $1,229 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 Creator Combo includes the stabilized vlogging camera itself, in a handy bag, alongside a wireless Mic Mini that can capture your voice, a fill light, an extended battery block, and a fold-out tripod.

So that's two ways to buy the camera that DJI didn't put on its own store because – import restrictions might not stop too many creatives!

See more price options below…