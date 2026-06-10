Yes, you can get the DJI Pocket 4 in the US! Here's where to find it, and buy it at the best price
The new DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is fully updated version of one of the most popular gimbal camera ever – and now you can get it in America
The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 didn't come straight to the DJI store in the USA when it launched worldwide, but that doesn't mean you can't get hold of it.
The Pocket 4 has been on sale since April, sold in two versions – the camera alone, and the Creator Combo. Both of these bundles can be found in the USA.
You can get deals on the Osmo Pocket 4 at Ali Express with the the (case sensitive) code USAFF93
And the Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo at Ali Express with the code was discounted to $699 with the code USAFF120
Note: Ali Express prices are subject to fluctuation
The Pocket 4 is a stunning device, and it's easy to see why it is causing such a stir. It boasts all the same high-end features as the Pocket 3, like a 1-inch image sensor, though with 14-stops of dynamic range and 240fps slow motion it is further improved. DJI staple technologies like the AI tracking system 'ActiveTrack' have also sen refinement.
One of the reasons I kept recommending the Pocket 3 as an alternative, though, was the difficulties in finding the Pocket 4 on US soil.
For example, a quick search on Amazon now up a version of the Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo – but with some bonus extras. The retailer, selling through Amazon so you get all the security of an Amazon purchase, is also bundling a 128GB memory card.
It's worth remembering that there is 107GB of storage on the device itself, however, so you may not need it. I've covered the comparisons between it and its predecessor, in my Pocket 3 v Pocket 4 guide, but the crux is that – all things being equal – the Pocket 4 is the one you'd pick unless you were trying to save cash.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Creator Combo includes the stabilized vlogging camera itself, in a handy bag, alongside a wireless Mic Mini that can capture your voice, a fill light, an extended battery block, and a fold-out tripod.
So that's two ways to buy the camera that DJI didn't put on its own store because – import restrictions might not stop too many creatives!
See more price options below…
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With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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