Insta360’s first gimbal camera has now officially launched - sooner than expected - and boasts 8K among other features that instantly put it ahead of the competition.

The Luna Ultra is a gimbal cameras and seems like a competitor for the pending DJI Osmo Pocket 4P. Both place two cameras on a gimbal for steadiness at the top of a handle – but it seems the new Luna Ultra has beaten DJI to market (though the single camera DJI Osmo Pocket 4 has been out since April).

The Insta360 Luna Ultra is not only a new category for Insta360, but boasts 'industry-first' features to the category as a whole – especially the detachable remote control.

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The most distinctive feature is the detachable remote control – which is also home to the 2-inch OLED touchscreen display and a built-in microphone. The camera also features a tiny built-in mini-tripod and subject-tracking AI, so the device is a complete portable studio.

The pop-out tripod is built into the base, so doesn't need screwing in, though there is a tripod thread too. (Image credit: Future)

I was lucky enough to get an early look at the Insta360 Luna at a special hands-on event held at the "City of Optics" – otherwise known as Leica HQ, Wetzlar, Germany, but the final release date wasn't expected today, in part because CEO JK said a secret feature was causing a delay.

Why was that test on Leica's home turf? The companies have a long history together, and the Luna's lens – and some software features – are part of Insta360's cooperation with Leica.

Of the launch Leica's Marius Eschweiler, a Leica VP, said "It reflects the shared vision and long-term collaboration between Insta360 and Leica, combining optical heritage with a new generation of intelligent imaging technology."

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Marius Eschweiler of Leica and Max Richter, co founder of Insta-360, with the Insta360 Luna Ultra camera (Image credit: Future)

At Leica-Park I was able to put the camera on nearby bollards, take off the remote (which includes the touchscreen, joystick to control the camera, and zoom controls), then stand where I thought was the right place to record a piece to camera. It was a simple job to line the shot up just as I wanted with the remote and check it on the screen (which still works remotely), then press record.

For even better sound quality, the device is also compatible with wireless mics. Indeed, Insta360 offer several bundles, one including their Mic Air. (This is, of course, a feature now to be expected in not just the pocket gimbal category – the DJI devices do it – but most action cameras too.)

(Image credit: Insta360)

Other key features include 8K30fps with Dolby Vision support, 47GB built-in storage, 10-bit video, a low-light mode, 37 megapixel "UltraPhotos" and 200 megapixel panoramas (created by automatically rotating the camera and stitching the result). Photos can use Leica color profiles Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome.

The Luna Ultra, the premium version featuring dual cameras, will sell for US$769.99, and is already available at B&H and Amazon (indeed it appeared a little earlier than the official launch). There are two colorways – Cosmic Black and Stellar White.

Will it make it to the top of our best pocket gimbal camera guide? My experience so far has been promising; I'd better get to work (but then I also happen to know another camera is coming soon from arch-rival DJI – I've also already tried the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P in Cannes!)