Potensic launches new cheap beginner Atom 3 drone – but takes on DJI with improved specs
Potensic's line of Atom drones showed DJI could face competition – the latest launch improves the camera and range
Potensic has launched its new Atom 3 drone with significant upgrades to the specs of the Atom 2 drone, including a larger 1/1.3-inch image sensor and 4K60 HDR video and 50MP stills.
These might not seem leap-off-the-page stats compared to the top-end video drones, but against the best beginner drones, like the DJI Mini 4K (and the recent update available in some markets, the DJI Lito 1) the value is more important.
Potensic has also improved the strength of the signal, which on paper is now 16km – slightly edging out the latest DJI drones at 15km. While you're unlikely to fly this far away, strong signals are useful to combat 'noise' and
The 50MP camera also edges out DJI's offerings (admittedly by justy 2MP, which isn't something you're likely to notice). This isn't the only update compared to previous Potensic models, though – the sensor allows for a '2x medium tele mode' (effectively a usable-quality digital zoom).
When using that "Med tele" mode, the video can be optimised for portraits using Potensic's software. This should be a handy option for beginners looking to get good shots of people – with the advantage that the tele is a safer distance.
Potensic also says that the camera output benefits from AI optimization.
In terms of flight features, the drone boasts AI subject tracking features (and the ability to turn off some of the distance limits for experienced pilots). There is also a waypoint feature to plan flights and have the drone follow them.
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As well as the drone, Potensic is offering a bundle with an updated edition of the company's smart controller, called the RC PTD 2.
This features a 5.5-inch screen, slightly brightened to 900 nits, and of course also supports the 16km range. Despite a negligible reduction in battery size, this new version also claims a marginally longer battery life of 90 minutes, and supports up to 27W fast charging.
I'm testing the drone now, and have already been out in the field with it, so check back very soon for more information.
The drone will be released in a Standard Kit – requiring the use of your phone in the controller – for $429.99, or with that RC PTD 2 for $549.99.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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