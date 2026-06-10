Potensic has launched its new Atom 3 drone with significant upgrades to the specs of the Atom 2 drone, including a larger 1/1.3-inch image sensor and 4K60 HDR video and 50MP stills.

These might not seem leap-off-the-page stats compared to the top-end video drones, but against the best beginner drones, like the DJI Mini 4K (and the recent update available in some markets, the DJI Lito 1) the value is more important.

Potensic has also improved the strength of the signal, which on paper is now 16km – slightly edging out the latest DJI drones at 15km. While you're unlikely to fly this far away, strong signals are useful to combat 'noise' and

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The 50MP camera also edges out DJI's offerings (admittedly by justy 2MP, which isn't something you're likely to notice). This isn't the only update compared to previous Potensic models, though – the sensor allows for a '2x medium tele mode' (effectively a usable-quality digital zoom).

When using that "Med tele" mode, the video can be optimised for portraits using Potensic's software. This should be a handy option for beginners looking to get good shots of people – with the advantage that the tele is a safer distance.

Potensic also says that the camera output benefits from AI optimization.

In terms of flight features, the drone boasts AI subject tracking features (and the ability to turn off some of the distance limits for experienced pilots). There is also a waypoint feature to plan flights and have the drone follow them.

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Potensic RC PTD 2 controller (Image credit: Future)

As well as the drone, Potensic is offering a bundle with an updated edition of the company's smart controller, called the RC PTD 2.

This features a 5.5-inch screen, slightly brightened to 900 nits, and of course also supports the 16km range. Despite a negligible reduction in battery size, this new version also claims a marginally longer battery life of 90 minutes, and supports up to 27W fast charging.

I'm testing the drone now, and have already been out in the field with it, so check back very soon for more information.

The drone will be released in a Standard Kit – requiring the use of your phone in the controller – for $429.99, or with that RC PTD 2 for $549.99.