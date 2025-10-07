Tough Price to Beat: OM System Tough TG-7 rugged compact is now just £368 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

The OM System Tough TG-7 is now going for only £346 on Amazon - a solid drop from its original £499.99, which means you’re saving £154 on the recommended retail price. That’s a deal that’s tough to beat for a rugged, adventure-ready compact.

The TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor give fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and clever macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera.



What makes the TG-7 especially appealing is how much durability and versatility you get for the money. It retains the core strengths of the Tough line - waterproofing (to 15 m), shock resistance (drops of up to 2.1 m), freezeproofing down to –10 °C, dust protection, and crush resistance to 100 kg - while packing modern updates too.

Beyond mere toughness, the TG-7 offers a 12 MP BSI-CMOS sensor, a bright f/2.0–4.9 4× zoom covering the 25–100mm (35mm equivalent) range, and sensor-shift image stabilisation (2.5 EV) to keep shots crisp in challenging circumstances. For enthusiasts of macro, the TG-7 shines: you can focus as close as 1 cm, with multiple macro imaging modes and even microscope features built in.

In real-world use, reviewers praise the TG-7’s robust build, reliable performance in harsh environments, and strong macro skills. Underwater shooters note the consistency and value of its imaging in dive conditions, and the enhancements over previous models (like updated USB-C port and vertical video auto-rotation) add practical benefit. That said, this camera isn’t perfect - the 12 MP sensor can’t match large-sensor rivals in dynamic range or low light, and you’ll want spare batteries for extended outdoor use.

At £368, this is one of the better value entries into rugged photography gear. You’re getting a genuinely capable, field-worthy compact built to take abuse - and with macro tricks, waterproofing, and a solid zoom - all without paying flagship prices. But deals like this won’t stick around: stock will shift or Amazon might revert the price at a moment’s notice. If the TG-7 suits your adventure style, now is a very good time to strike.