Uh oh, is the new Fujifilm X-M5 price about to fall victim to the same hikes as the Fujifilm X100VI?

The viral popularity of the Fujifilm X100VI has meant the camera is near impossible to find without long waits or paying over list price. But is the new Fujifilm X-M5 price about to fall victim to the same cost gouging? Despite shipping for the new camera advertised as beginning mid-November, the X-M5 is listed as out of stock at many retailers, with eBay and Amazon sellers already listing the camera for hundreds more than the list price.

The Fujifilm X-M5 launched in the fall as one of the brand’s most affordable mirrorless cameras and began shipping in November. While the mirrorless camera is far from the brand’s best option, the X-M5 boasts a smaller size, a film simulation dial and vlog-focused features. But, one of the Fujifilm X-M5’s best features is an $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 body-only list price.

With the camera out of stock at Fujifilm’s website and multiple retailers, I’m now seeing the X-M5 listing for as much as $1,129 USD from a third-party Amazon US seller, and a number of eBay sellers asking for a few hundred more than list price. The camera is also currently listed as out of stock at the UK’s Wex Photo and I can’t find the camera on Amazon’s UK site.

Now, before you panic, even the X100VI isn’t impossible to find. Some Reddit users are saying their orders took only two months when going with a local camera shop. Using Best Buy’s “Shop with an Expert” feature has also helped some in the US to get their hands on one on a shorter timeline.

Don’t panic buy the Fujifilm X-M5 and hoard it like toilet paper during the pandemic. It’s still early yet with the X-M5 launched just last fall. If you really want one, placing a pre-order with a reputable retailer will save your spot in line for one.

I definitely wouldn’t advise paying more than the list price for the X-M5. After all, one of the camera’s best features is the reasonable price. If you can’t be patient enough, I’d opt for the Fujifilm X-S20, which is currently listed as in stock at multiple retailers for slightly more than the price gougers are asking for the X-M5. At least you are getting more features for the added cost rather than making some eBay scalper some money – including image stabilization and a viewfinder. Or, you get pay a little more but get more resolution with the Fujifilm X-T50. (Note that the X-S20 doesn’t have the same compact design, however).

As a Fujifilm photographer myself, I’m choosing to hope that trends like this means Fujifilm has more money to invest in cool new cameras in the future. Although I have to admit, I don’t like seeing all the little red “out of stock” dots on the Fujifilm website.

Before you buy, browse the best mirrorless cameras, the best cameras for vlogging, or the best compact cameras to make sure you are choosing the right camera for you. Or, outfit the X-M5 with the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-M5.