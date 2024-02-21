Is the Fujifilm X100F still a good camera in 2024?

The announcement of the Fujifilm X100VI is certainly making waves across the photography industry, as it looks to be just as successful as its predecessor - the Fujifilm X100V.

The X100 line has recently become extremely popular with content creators and photographers who predominately disseminate their work on social media, and with good reason, but it does mean that getting your hands on them can be difficult.

As an early adopter of the X100 line and with my trusty Fujifilm X100F sitting next to me, I asked myself if the X100F is still a 'good camera to use in 2024 or do I add my name to the long waiting list for an upgrade?

I purchased my Fujifilm X100F as an everyday carry that can be easily tucked away in a bag or pocket to capture intimate and spontaneous moments of my family, and in that regard, it has been one of the most important cameras that I have ever owned. The old saying 'the best camera is the one you have with you' is true, and the compact nature of X100F enables you to have an exceptional camera that allows more versatility than a camera phone.

This also translates to shooting other genres like street photography. The ability to blend in with your surroundings and capture spontaneous moments is a huge draw for the X100 cameras and coupled with the Fujifilm film simulations provides a retro aesthetic that is very much 'in Vogue'. For me, shooting on the X100F is more about feeling than the result, although the result is not to be scoffed at.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Some of the images I have taken with my Fujifilm 100F (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Photographs that I have made on my X100F have been printed and blown up to A2 without any concern for loss of image quality, but the images of the majority queueing up for the new release will not make it any further than their Instagram grid - so does the improved image quality matter as much?

I know this won't be a popular take but I have images taken with both my X100F and Fujifilm GFX 50S II side by side on my Instagram grid, and when using the film simulations they are often indistinguishable when compressed by Meta and viewed online. An often overlooked consideration in favor of a higher megapixel count.

When comparing the X100F to the new X100VI there are a lot of differences on the spec sheet that make the latter a technically better camera. A larger 40mp sensor boasts superior image quality over the 24mp of the X100F, 6K video blows away the X100F's video capabilities, and the new X-Processor 5 / Cmos 5 sensor combo enables much faster AF performance. So, the answer to which is the better camera is certainly the Fujifilm X100VI.

However, when answering the question of whether the X100F is still a good camera in 2024 the answer in my opinion is a resounding yes - and it will almost certainly be easier to get your hands on one. This isn't to say I won't upgrade if I can get my hands on an X100VI, but I am in no rush as the F still produces the goods!

