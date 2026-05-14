Godox has launched the FL15Bi bi-color LED fill light designed for creators who want portable yet versatile lighting for content production, livestreaming, and outdoor shoots.

Weighing just 253g and retailing for an eye-catching $99 (approximately £75 / AU$135), the device combines magnetic light shaping, app-based wireless control and IP54 weather sealing in a travel-friendly package.

As the creator economy continues to grow, Godox is clearly targeting photographers and videographers who regularly shoot on the move and need lightweight, portable production kits.

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While the recently released Godox RS100Bi/R also fits that bill, the handheld FL15Bi is much more geared toward creators on tighter budgets who want a simpler lighting setup.

Portability is the name of the game here. The FL15Bi weighs just 253g, and its slim flashlight-style design means it can fit into almost any backpack without taking up much room – making it especially appealing for outdoor creators.

Godox touts the Fresnel lens as boosting optical efficiency to deliver “brighter, smoother light transitions.” And the flexible silicone design also enables users to adjust light angles by folding the lens into different positions, helping achieve softer and more natural-looking illumination.

Despite its budget-friendly focus, Godox says the FL15Bi doesn’t compromise on versatility. The light offers a correlated color temperature (CCT) range of 2800K for warmer tones up to 6500K for daylight-balanced lighting, making it suitable for a wide variety of shooting scenarios.

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Godox has also built 11 FX lighting effects into the device, including fireworks and candlelight modes. For more creative applications, the Torch mode enables light painting.

The FL15Bi gains points for usability as it can be controlled from up to 30m away via the BLE mobile app. However, while the IP54 splash- and dust-resistant build adds some protection, the lack of higher-grade weather sealing means it still won’t be suited to harsher environments despite Godox’s claims.

The Godox FL15Bi is available now from authorized retailers in the US for $99 and in Europe for €119, although Godox says pricing may vary depending on region.

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