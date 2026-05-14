This is Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens – save over £220 on the RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM
Need a telephoto that won't break your back? This ultra-compact Canon RF zoom delivers superb center sharpness without the bulk, now available for just £1,499
This versatile RF telephoto lens is an incredibly compact, high-quality all-rounder, and now, thanks to this unbeatable Amazon deal, it’s even harder to resist.
This top-rated Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM is now just £1,499 at Wex. With this offer, you save £220.99 off its regular price of £1,719.99.
This record-low price is the best I've seen in over a year. So, if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to get Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens, that moment is now.
This RF gem is light, portable, and delivers excellent center sharpness with quick and quiet AF. It's a true all-trounder for photographers who want performance in a compact package.
Price match:
£1,499 at Park Cameras
The Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM is the shortest (FF) 70-200mm ever – and yes, it's as compact as it sounds – it's only barely bigger than a beer can. This lens redefines portability, fitting comfortably in a sling bag, even when mounted on your camera.
Perfect for portraits, sports, wildlife, events, and even landscapes, it's an all-around telephoto that can easily become your go-to workhorse lens. Whether you're just getting ready or investing in something that will serve you for years, this lens delivers great value thanks to its versatility, sharpness, and built-in image stabilization (up to 7.5 stops!).
The center sharpness remains superb across the entire zoom range, from 70mm to 200mm. The corner sharpness is good, but not as crisp as the EF version.
While this lens doesn't support teleconverters, the reach you get will cover most subjects in a quality way, and with Canon's advanced stabilization, it's equally strong for stills and video.
It comes at a premium price – often around 50% more than its DSLR counterpart. So, if you're looking for a single telephoto lens that does (almost) everything and travels light, this one absolutely earns its spot in your kit.
As mentioned, this is the lowest price I've seen in over a year. If you've been considering Canon's smallest full-frame telephoto lens, this is your chance to get it at a solid discount. It's not often you see a deal like this, so if it's been on your radar, it's definitely worth a look.
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If you are a Canon shooter or want to become one, check our guide to the best Canon cameras, along with the best Canon telephoto lenses and best Canon superzoom lenses.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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