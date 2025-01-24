Peak Design issues warning about fake Capture Clip products

The photography industry has its fair share of problems with counterfeiting, with the likes of fake batteries and counterfeit lenses popping up on marketplace sites, and of course, fake images being a perennial problem. But now it seems even Peak Design's Capture Clip is being faked, with Peak Design's Tokyo division having spotted counterfeit examples of the Capture V3 on online shopping sites.

The original Capture Clip was Peak Design's first ever product. It was a fresh idea that allowed your camera to clip into a small metal receiver which in turn clamped to a bag strap. It meant you didn't have to use a conventional camera neck/shoulder strap, and it enabled much faster access to your camera than if it was hidden away in a messenger bag. The latest Capture V3 clip refines the original recipe, being smaller, lighter and more ergonomic than ever.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

But sadly this highly developed and popular accessory has now attracted the attention of counterfeiters. Peak Design has issued a response to warn consumers, including guidance on how to tell the difference between a real Capture V3 and a fake. In these comparison photos, the product on the left is the fake, and the clip on the right is genuine. As you can see, the counterfeit example is very convincing, but the storage pouch is noticeably different, and the top surface of the clamp wheels on either side of the clip isn't quite the same profile. There are also very subtle differences in the quick release plate, and the stopper that it rests against when inserted into the clip.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

But whenever counterfeit products are in circulation, the best defence against receiving a fake is to buy from a reputable store, preferably one with a sound returns policy.