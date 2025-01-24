Peak Design issues warning about fake Capture Clip products
The latest Capture V3 clip appears to have attracted the attention of counterfeiters
The photography industry has its fair share of problems with counterfeiting, with the likes of fake batteries and counterfeit lenses popping up on marketplace sites, and of course, fake images being a perennial problem. But now it seems even Peak Design's Capture Clip is being faked, with Peak Design's Tokyo division having spotted counterfeit examples of the Capture V3 on online shopping sites.
The original Capture Clip was Peak Design's first ever product. It was a fresh idea that allowed your camera to clip into a small metal receiver which in turn clamped to a bag strap. It meant you didn't have to use a conventional camera neck/shoulder strap, and it enabled much faster access to your camera than if it was hidden away in a messenger bag. The latest Capture V3 clip refines the original recipe, being smaller, lighter and more ergonomic than ever.
But sadly this highly developed and popular accessory has now attracted the attention of counterfeiters. Peak Design has issued a response to warn consumers, including guidance on how to tell the difference between a real Capture V3 and a fake. In these comparison photos, the product on the left is the fake, and the clip on the right is genuine. As you can see, the counterfeit example is very convincing, but the storage pouch is noticeably different, and the top surface of the clamp wheels on either side of the clip isn't quite the same profile. There are also very subtle differences in the quick release plate, and the stopper that it rests against when inserted into the clip.
But whenever counterfeit products are in circulation, the best defence against receiving a fake is to buy from a reputable store, preferably one with a sound returns policy.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.