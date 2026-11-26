Leica and Billingham have teamed up to make two gorgeous camera bags – and I want one!
Leica and Billingham just made carrying thousands of dollars' worth of camera gear look effortlessly stylish
There's something rather special about a Billingham camera bag, and when you combine the craftsmanship of one of Britain's most iconic camera bag manufacturers with the understated elegance of Leica, you've got a rather desirable combination.
Now, Leica has announced that it has once again teamed up with Billingham to introduce two new camera bags, designed specifically for photographers shooting with its M, Q, and SL camera systems – and I have to say, they look rather lovely!
The two new models, the compact M/Q Billingham for Leica and the larger SL Billingham for Leica, have been designed with the specific needs of each camera system in mind. Both bags offer enough room for a camera with an attached lens and an additional lens, while customizable dividers keep everything neatly organized.
Dedicated pockets for SD and CFexpress cards, along with an internal mesh pocket for accessories, should make these bags particularly practical for everyday photography.
As you might expect from Billingham, both bags are manufactured in the UK and feature the company's specially developed waterproof FibreNyte synthetic material, paired with fine leather detailing.
It's a combination that not only protects your rather expensive camera equipment from the elements but also looks incredibly stylish without screaming that you're carrying thousands of dollars' worth of camera gear. There's even an external strap for attaching the bag to rolling luggage, which is a welcome addition for traveling photographers.
Both bags are available in three rather tasteful color combinations – black, sage and black, and khaki and chocolate – and are available from today, November 26, through selected Leica Stores worldwide and the Leica online store.
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The smaller M/Q Billingham for Leica is priced at £300 / €350, while the larger SL Billingham for Leica will set you back £380 / €450. As of writing, US pricing is to be confirmed, but considering Billingham's reputation for longevity, these could well be camera bags that outlast the cameras you put inside them!
Check out our full guide to the best camera bags
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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