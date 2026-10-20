Leica could be bringing back a legendary 35mm lens, but there's one thing about this rumor I just don't believe

Leica might be about to bring back another classic lens, and if the latest rumors are anything to go by, we could soon see a new Summaron-M 35mm f/2.8 joining the legendary M-mount lineup.

According to reports from Leica Rumors, subsequently picked up by Japanese photography website Digital Camera Life, Leica is reportedly preparing to revive the historic 35mm lens for around €2,000 ($2,240 / £1,685).

Now, as someone who has spent years shooting with Leica cameras and has always had a soft spot for the brand's older glass, this is exactly the sort of announcement that gets me excited. However, while I would absolutely love to see another classic Summaron return, there is one part of this rumor that I am finding particularly difficult to believe, and that is the price.

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Leica Summaron 35 f/2.8 (Image credit: Leica Classic Marketplace)

To put things into perspective, Leica already offers the beautiful Summaron-M 28mm f/5.6, a modern recreation of its classic 1950s design, which currently costs around $3,600 / £2,750. That is an extraordinary amount of money for a relatively slow, manual-focus lens, but then again, this is Leica we are talking about.

The company has never positioned itself as the affordable choice, and much of the appeal comes from its craftsmanship, heritage, and unmistakable approach to photography. So, while the idea of a newly manufactured Summaron-M 35mm f/2.8 arriving for just €2,000 sounds wonderful, I cannot help but think that figure is a little optimistic, especially given the pricing of Leica's existing 35mm lenses.

Interestingly, the secondhand market tells a rather different story. The original Summaron 35mm f/2.8, which was produced between 1958 and 1974, can still be picked up for around $1,500 / £900, depending on its condition and version. Meanwhile, its older and arguably more characterful sibling, the Summaron 35mm f/3.5, can often be found for as little as $550 / £400.

The latter was produced in much larger numbers, predominantly in the older Leica Thread Mount (LTM) screw fitting, although native M-mount versions were also produced in smaller quantities, and screw-mount examples can be adapted for use on modern Leica M cameras. For photographers who appreciate classic rendering rather than absolute optical perfection, it remains one of the most interesting and relatively affordable ways to experience vintage Leica glass.

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Leica Summaron 35 f/3.5 (Image credit: Leica Classic Marketplace)

And this is where my personal preference comes into play. While I can certainly understand the appeal of Leica bringing back the Summaron-M 35mm f/2.8, I would actually be far more excited to see a modern recreation of the earlier 35mm f/3.5. I have admired this lens for years, particularly for its wonderfully old-fashioned rendering, with that almost uncoated-looking character, gentle glow around highlights, and beautifully restrained contrast. There is something rather magical about the way these older lenses handle light, particularly when shooting black-and-white photography, where the flatter tonal profile can give images a timeless, almost cinematic quality. In a world where manufacturers are constantly chasing sharper corners, greater contrast, and clinical optical perfection, I find myself increasingly attracted to lenses that do precisely the opposite. In fact, I have often considered buying an original Summaron 35mm f/3.5 just to experience that character on my digital Leica cameras.

Which brings me back to that rumored €2,000 price tag. If Leica really is planning to introduce a more affordable classic Summaron, I would personally think a recreation of the slower 35mm f/3.5 makes considerably more sense. It would offer something genuinely different from the company's current 35mm lineup, appeal to photographers who love vintage rendering, and potentially sit at a more accessible price point without stepping too heavily on the toes of its modern Summicron and Summilux lenses. Better still, if Leica could preserve the original's wonderful optical personality while adding the convenience and build quality of a modern M-mount lens, I think it could be an absolute winner. At around €2,000, I would genuinely struggle not to be among the first to place an order.

Leica Summaron 35 f/2.8 with a lens hood (Image credit: Leica Classic Marketplace)

Of course, if the rumors are correct and Leica really is preparing a Summaron-M 35mm f/2.8 instead, I would still welcome it with open arms. I simply cannot see Leica selling such a lens for €2,000 when its current 28mm f/5.6 costs considerably more. If I had to make an educated guess, based purely on my experience of the brand and its pricing over the years, I would expect something closer to €3,000 ($3,360 / £2,525) for a modern 35mm f/2.8 recreation. And if Leica somehow manages to surprise us all and bring it to market for less than that, I would consider it something of a bargain by Leica standards.

For now, though, we must take all of this with a generous pinch of salt. Leica has not officially confirmed that a new Summaron is coming, let alone which version it might revive or how much it would cost. The rumored specifications and pricing could change, or the lens might never materialize at all. Nevertheless, I love the idea of Leica continuing to celebrate its extraordinary optical heritage rather than simply chasing the next technical breakthrough.

Whether that means a new Summaron-M 35mm f/2.8 or, as I am secretly hoping, a recreation of the gorgeous little 35mm f/3.5, I would be delighted to see another classic return. I just wouldn't get too attached to that €2,000 price tag quite yet.



Check out our guide to the best Leica M lenses you can buy right now