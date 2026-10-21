Forget the supercars! Leica's latest Formula 1 camera collaboration might be the ultimate motorsport accessory

Leica has never been shy about producing special-edition cameras, but its latest collaboration might just be one of its most exciting yet. The German camera manufacturer has teamed up with Formula 1 to bring a little motorsport magic to its hugely popular Q-series, unveiling the new Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition.

Combining the precision of German engineering with the unmistakable design language of the world's most prestigious motorsport championship, this rather beautiful camera comes dressed in carbon fiber, racing-inspired details, and an exclusive new photographic look. However, with a price tag of $9,950 / £7,300 / AU$14,100, owning a piece of this partnership certainly won't come cheap.

At its heart, this is still the same excellent Leica Q3 43 that photographers have come to love, featuring a 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and the stunning fixed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. lens. However, it's the exterior that really sets this special edition apart. Leica has introduced genuine carbon fiber components across the wireless charging handgrip, thumb rest, and soft-release shutter button, all manufactured and tested in Germany. It also features a textured black Microvelour covering inspired by Formula 1 steering wheels, with subtle red accents, exclusive F1 branding, and a specially designed rope strap to complete the motorsport-inspired look.

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Personally, I think Leica has done a fantastic job of bringing these two worlds together without making the camera look like an oversized piece of Formula 1 merchandise. The carbon fiber detailing feels entirely appropriate for a camera built around precision engineering, while the red accents are a lovely nod to the colorful controls found on modern racing steering wheels. And although a fixed 43mm lens wouldn't necessarily be my first choice for photographing cars flying around a racetrack, it makes perfect sense for capturing the personalities, atmosphere, and behind-the-scenes moments that make motorsport photography so compelling.

Leica hasn't stopped at the exterior, either. The company has also developed an exclusive new 'Formula 1' Leica Look, which introduces higher contrast and richer saturation to help recreate the atmosphere of the paddock and racetrack. Available exclusively for this edition through the Leica Fotos app, the look can be applied in-camera directly, allowing photographers to preview the finished aesthetic through the electronic viewfinder before pressing the shutter. It's a small but rather thoughtful addition that gives this special edition something beyond its striking appearance.

The collaboration was officially showcased at the Leica Store and Gallery in Los Angeles, with former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button joining presenter Ariana Bravo to introduce the partnership. Guests were also treated to an exhibition featuring 26 motorsport photographs captured by Italian photographer Callo Albanese, highlighting the relationship between photography and the split-second moments that define Formula 1. It's a fitting celebration of two industries where precision, timing, and craftsmanship really do make all the difference.

At its heart, this is still the same excellent Leica Q3 43 that photographers have come to love, featuring a 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and the stunning fixed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. lens.

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However, it's the exterior that really sets this special edition apart. Leica has introduced genuine carbon fiber components across the wireless charging handgrip, thumb rest, and soft-release shutter button, all manufactured and tested in Germany. There's also a textured black Microvelour covering inspired by the steering wheels found inside Formula 1 cars, while subtle red accents, exclusive F1 branding, and a specially designed rope strap complete the motorsport-inspired appearance.

Personally, I think Leica has done a fantastic job of bringing these two worlds together without making the camera look like an oversized piece of Formula 1 merchandise. The carbon fiber detailing feels entirely appropriate for a camera built around precision engineering, while the red accents are a lovely nod to the colorful controls found on modern racing steering wheels. And although a fixed 43mm lens wouldn't necessarily be my first choice for photographing cars flying around a racetrack, it makes perfect sense for capturing the personalities, atmosphere, and behind-the-scenes moments that make motorsport photography so compelling.

Leica hasn't stopped at the exterior, either. The company has also developed an exclusive new 'Formula 1' Leica Look, which introduces higher contrast and richer saturation to help recreate the atmosphere of the paddock and racetrack.

Available exclusively for this edition through the Leica FOTOS app, the look can be applied in-camera directly, allowing photographers to preview the finished aesthetic through the electronic viewfinder before pressing the shutter. It's a small but rather thoughtful addition that gives this special edition something beyond its striking appearance.

The collaboration was officially showcased at the Leica Store and Gallery in Los Angeles, with former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button joining presenter Ariana Bravo to introduce the partnership. Guests were also treated to an exhibition featuring 26 motorsport photographs captured by Italian photographer Callo Albanese, highlighting the relationship between photography and the split-second moments that define Formula 1. It's a fitting celebration of two industries where precision, timing, and craftsmanship really do make all the difference.

The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition will be available from October 21, 2026, through Leica stores, the official online store, and selected specialist retailers, priced at $9,950 at Leica Store / £7,300 at LCE. It's also compatible with the existing range of Leica Q3 and Q3 43 accessories.

There's no escaping the fact that this is an incredibly expensive fixed-lens camera, but then again, Leica has never really been about offering the cheapest way into photography. For enthusiasts who happen to love both Leica and Formula 1, this might just be the ultimate combination of two passions.