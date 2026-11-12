Leica is no stranger to revisiting its past – and its latest releases prove that sometimes the most interesting camera designs are those that have been hiding in the company's history books for decades.

The German manufacturer has unveiled two new additions to its legendary M-System, the Leica M-A Hammertone and Leica M11-P Hammertone, bringing a distinctive textured finish to both its mechanical film and digital rangefinder cameras.

Inspired by some of the company's rarest creations, these special editions combine a design dating back almost a century with the precision engineering and craftsmanship that have made the Leica name so desirable among photographers and collectors.

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The hammertone finish has a fascinating history, first becoming popular in industrial design in the 1930s where its textured appearance was associated with durability and reliability.

However, it has rarely appeared on Leica cameras; notable examples include the exceptionally rare Leica MD Hammertone from 1964, of which only 10 were manufactured, along with the Leica MP LHSA from 2003 and the M9 Hammertone from 2011.

For these latest releases, Leica has reworked the finishing process at its factory in Wetzlar, Germany, with each camera receiving a unique surface texture. Both models feature solid brass top and base plates, traditional cross-knurled controls, white engravings and black vulcanite-style leatherette coverings, creating a beautiful combination of vintage industrial design and Leica's unmistakably minimalist styling.

Of the two cameras, the Leica M-A Hammertone is perhaps the purist's choice as it offers everything that makes traditional film photography such a rewarding experience.

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Based on the standard Leica M-A, it remains a completely mechanical 35mm rangefinder camera, with no electronic assistance or automatic exposure controls. Photographers are responsible for setting the aperture and shutter speed themselves, while film sensitivity is determined by the film loaded into the camera.

There is something wonderfully appealing about this approach, particularly in an age when modern digital cameras are becoming increasingly reliant on sophisticated autofocus systems and computational photography. The Hammertone edition doesn't reinvent the M-A, but it certainly gives this traditional film camera an additional sense of character.

Meanwhile, the Leica M11-P Hammertone brings the same distinctive styling to the digital world, offering the familiar capabilities of the premium Leica M11-P rangefinder beneath its textured exterior. At its heart sits a 60MP full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, enabling photographers to capture images at 60MP, 36MP or 18MP.

There's also 256GB of internal storage, a scratch-resistant sapphire-glass display, plus Leica's Content Credentials technology – which can attach verifiable information about an image's origin and editing history.

Connectivity is provided through Bluetooth, WiFi and a wired connection, while Leica has even included a specially finished BP-SCL7 battery to complement the camera's appearance. Unlike the M-A, the digital model also has subtly rounded edges on its top and base plates, alongside a silver-chrome front screw that further enhances its classic appearance.

What makes these two releases particularly interesting is that Leica has resisted the temptation to introduce unnecessary technological changes simply to justify another special edition. Instead, the company has concentrated on the materials, manufacturing processes and historical details that have always been central to the appeal of its M cameras.

The result is a pair of rangefinders that celebrate Leica's heritage without compromising the capabilities of its standard counterparts. Of course, whether a textured finish alone is enough to justify the considerable asking price will depend on how much collectors and photographers value something a little different from the familiar black and silver finishes.

Both cameras will be available worldwide from November 12, 2026, through Leica Stores, the Leica online store and authorized retailers.

The Leica M-A Hammertone is priced at $8,000/ £5,700, while the Leica M11-P Hammertone comes in at $10,950 / £8,500. Additional hammertone-finished BP-SCL7 batteries will also be available for $200 / £160.

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