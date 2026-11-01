The 4.5-star adventure camera backpack with a custom fit is back – and it's launching alongside a highly requested minimalist sling

Camera backpacks tend to come in multiple sizes for different camera kits, but one-size-fits-all for the humans that wear them. But adventure bag brand Shimoda is back with an update to its popular camera backpack with adjustable height and swappable straps to fit more body types – and it’s launching alongside a highly requested minimalist sling bag.

The Shimoda Action X V3 continues the line of custom-fit camera bags – DCW gave the V2 a 4.5-star review – but upgrades with more padded but ventilated straps and faster gear access. Also announced on November 1, the Shimoda Insider Sling is a lightweight 500g bag that can still house up to two mid-range zooms.

Shimoda Action X v3

The Shimoda Action X series ' standout feature is the custom-fit design. The backpacks are height-adjustable, and the straps can be swapped out for straps that are built specifically for a female figure.

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Those custom-fit features continue in the third generation, but Shimoda has updated the strap system, borrowing the additional padding and ventilation from the Explore v2 series for the new backpacks.

The backpack also has a newly designed larger side access door, which allows photographers to access up to two cameras with mounted lenses. The backpacks use removable camera cubes to customize the interior, and the third generation offers a new large Mirrorless and a Large DSLR Core Unit to allow for that expanded side access.

Like earlier bags, the Shimoda Action X v3 comes in multiple sizes, including a new, highly requested larger size. The new 35-litre Pro Kit fits two camera bodies and 4-6 lenses or one camera with larger 180-600mm or 200-600mm superzoom lenses. The larger bag still sits at 50,.8 cm tall in order to slide under airline carry-on restrictions.

The Action X v3 series comes in five sizes and four different color options, with kits that include the camera insert starting at $399 / £380.

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Shimoda Insider Sling

Image credit: Shimoda Image credit: Shimoda

Shimoda says the Insider Sling is the number one most requested addition to the lineup, and it’s built based on requests from Shimoda’s fans.

The sling is designed as a minimalist carry solution, but the bag can still fit up to two mid-range zoom lenses or a camera body with a 70-200mm f/2.8 attached. That gear is organized with a new divider system that allows for size adjustments without completely removing the divider.

The rear panel of the bag is designed with airmesh for airflow, while the shoulder strap is adjustable on both sides, allowing for adjustments no matter which shoulder the bag is slung across.

The Shimoda Insider Sling will come in three different colors and retails for $130 / £110.

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