The latest GoPro 360 camera is now at its LOWEST-EVER price of $299 in the Prime sale

The GoPro MAX2 has dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $299, down from $499.99 and saving you an awesome $200.99 on GoPro’s latest 360-degree action camera.

Great price Save 40% ($200.99) GoPro Max 2: was $499.99 now $299 at Amazon The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.

For anyone who has always wanted to experiment with immersive video, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. Rather than forcing you to choose a single viewpoint while recording, the Max 2 captures everything around you and allows you to select the best angles afterwards.

That freedom makes it particularly useful for travel, cycling, skiing, hiking, and action sports, where it can be difficult to predict exactly where the most exciting moment will happen. You can record first, reframe later, and create several different shots from the same piece of footage.

The GoPro Max 2 can capture detailed 8K 360-degree video, giving you greater flexibility when cropping and reframing your footage. GoPro’s stabilisation technology also helps keep everything looking smooth, even during fast-moving adventures.

Its rugged design and replaceable lenses make it a practical option for creators who plan to take their camera into demanding environments. It can also produce more traditional flat videos from its 360-degree footage, making it far more versatile than a conventional action camera.

At just $299, the GoPro Max 2 has become considerably easier to recommend. With a huge $200.99 saving and its lowest-ever price, this is one of the strongest 360-camera deals I have spotted and a brilliant opportunity to try immersive filmmaking without paying the original premium.