The latest GoPro 360 camera is now at its LOWEST-EVER price of $299 in the Prime sale
GoPro’s 8K Max 2 has dropped below $300 for the first time
The GoPro MAX2 has dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $299, down from $499.99 and saving you an awesome $200.99 on GoPro’s latest 360-degree action camera.
The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.
For anyone who has always wanted to experiment with immersive video, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. Rather than forcing you to choose a single viewpoint while recording, the Max 2 captures everything around you and allows you to select the best angles afterwards.
That freedom makes it particularly useful for travel, cycling, skiing, hiking, and action sports, where it can be difficult to predict exactly where the most exciting moment will happen. You can record first, reframe later, and create several different shots from the same piece of footage.
The GoPro Max 2 can capture detailed 8K 360-degree video, giving you greater flexibility when cropping and reframing your footage. GoPro’s stabilisation technology also helps keep everything looking smooth, even during fast-moving adventures.
Its rugged design and replaceable lenses make it a practical option for creators who plan to take their camera into demanding environments. It can also produce more traditional flat videos from its 360-degree footage, making it far more versatile than a conventional action camera.
At just $299, the GoPro Max 2 has become considerably easier to recommend. With a huge $200.99 saving and its lowest-ever price, this is one of the strongest 360-camera deals I have spotted and a brilliant opportunity to try immersive filmmaking without paying the original premium.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.