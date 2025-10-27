Previous GoPro MAX 360 camera drops to even LOWER lowest-ever price!
One camera, every angle – the low-cost GoPro MAX 2025 is now available for UNDER £200!
GoPro has recently launched a new 360-degree action camera, the GoPro MAX 2, meaning the recently updated GoPro MAX, has dropped to just £199.99 - a solid saving of £150 and even better when you factor in the included 1-year GoPro Premium subscription.
Not that long ago, this bundle cost £399.98, and although this higher price will now get you the 8K GoPro MAX 2, a long-awaited upgrade to resolution and other features, the discounts on accessories baked into the GoPro Subscription.
This 360 camera can see in every direction at once, shooting video or photos without you needing to point the camera. Spherical video and in-camera stitching, as well as object tracking using the GoPro Quik app. Can be held with an "invisible" selfie pole.
The updated GoPro MAX (2025) is now the cheaper of two 360 cameras in GoPro’s line-up, with a maximum spherical video resolution of 5.7K from dual lenses, it captures immersive 360 video that can be reframed later, giving you the freedom to shoot first and worry about composition afterward. Whether you're skiing, mountain biking, or capturing family adventures, you get everything around you in pin-sharp detail—and the excellent in-camera stitching keeps the footage smooth and seamless.
The other choice from GoPro is the MAX 2 but for the boost to 8K resolution you can expect to pay significantly more, which is why this rugged device is still worth a look.
It’s also surprisingly capable as a standard action camera. Switch to Hero mode and you get a wide-angle shot with GoPro’s signature stabilization, perfect for point-of-view footage or vlogging. The built-in screen, front-facing mic, and horizon-leveling tech make it a genuinely practical tool for creators who want quality and convenience in one package.
What sets the MAX apart, though, is how much creative control it gives you in post. Using GoPro’s app (Quik) or desktop tools, you can pan around, punch in, or spin the footage as needed, all without losing resolution. It turns a single clip into multiple edits and opens up new possibilities for storytelling.
This new 2025 refresh of the original MAX charges via USB-C and features 1/4-20 mounting threads.
