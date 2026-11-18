The Black Friday deals are already landing across the UK, and if you're looking for a brilliant little action camera without spending a small fortune, this latest Amazon discount is certainly worth a look.

Right now, the DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is available for just £163 at Amazon, down from the stated £209 asking price. That's a fantastic £46 saving on a seriously capable 4K action camera, making it an incredibly tempting option for anyone looking to capture their next adventure without paying flagship prices.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo: was £209 now £163 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo is a rugged, adventure-ready action camera that combines a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, stunning 4K video recording at up to 120fps, and excellent RockSteady stabilization, making it a fantastic choice for capturing everything from underwater adventures to action-packed holidays and everyday moments.

I've always thought DJI's action cameras deserve a little more attention, particularly when everyone seems to automatically gravitate toward GoPro. The Osmo Action 4 is a perfect example of why. It might not be the newest camera in DJI's lineup, but that doesn't mean it's suddenly become any less capable. In fact, I think there's something particularly appealing about picking up a slightly older model at a substantial discount, especially when it still offers much of the technology most people actually need.

Underneath its rugged exterior sits an impressive 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capable of capturing beautiful 4K footage at up to 120fps, alongside DJI's excellent RockSteady stabilization to help keep everything looking wonderfully smooth. There's also impressive low-light performance for an action camera, a super-wide 155-degree field of view, and support for 10-bit D-Log M recording, giving more experienced creators additional flexibility when editing their footage. Whether you're cycling through the countryside, skiing down a mountain, or simply filming your latest holiday, there's an awful lot of technology packed into this little camera.

But what I particularly like about the Osmo Action 4 is just how practical it is. You get waterproof protection down to 18 meters without needing an additional housing, dual touchscreens that make framing yourself considerably easier, and a clever magnetic quick-release mounting system that lets you move between different shooting setups in seconds. It's also wonderfully compact and lightweight, meaning you can throw it into your bag or jacket pocket without giving it a second thought. And for anyone who's never owned an action camera before, DJI has made the whole experience refreshingly straightforward.

At just £163, I think the DJI Osmo Action 4 represents fantastic value for money, particularly with £46 knocked off the stated usual price. Yes, there are newer action cameras with more advanced features, but for most people who simply want excellent 4K footage, dependable stabilization, and a camera that can withstand a little adventure, this is more than capable of getting the job done. With Amazon's Black Friday deals now appearing, this is exactly the sort of bargain I'd be keeping an eye on. After all, who says you need the very latest action camera to capture something spectacular?