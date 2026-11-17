If the near-instant sell-out of the Kodak Charmera blind box keychain camera and the popularity of the retro Camp Snap CS-8 video camera is any indication, then Camp Snap’s newest camera could be a viral hit. The Camp Snap CS-8 Micro is a miniaturized, blind box keychain camera version of the popular CS-8 digital camcorder.

The Camp Snap CS-8 Micro fixes two viral camera trends into one. First, the Micro gets its looks, vintage color profiles, and trigger-style shooting from the popular, full-sized Camp Snap CS-8. But the Micro shrinks that camera down and adds in a dash of the blind box and keychain camera trends for good measure.

The Camp Snap CS-8 Micro measures about 75 x 69 x 29 mm / 3.0 x 2.7 x 1.2 in – which makes it about three times shorter and narrower than the original and about twice as thin. That might be a bit bulky for pocketing along with a set of keys – Camp Snap specifically calls it a “bag charm” rather than a keychain camera. But, that’s far more portable than the 22.2 cm / 8.75 inch tall original.

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Shrinking the CS-8 down to keychain-sized takes the video resolution from 2.7K down to 720p. The CS-8 Mini still packs in five retro color profiles, including an analog mode with dust and scratches and black-and-white. The camera shoots at 24fps in most modes, but uses 18fps in analog mode.

(Image credit: Camp Snap)

I shot with the original Camp Snap CS-8 and loved the retro-looking videos that it created, but I hated packing it, as the Super-8-inspired trigger-style shooting creates a fairly bulky camera. The CS-8 Micro is far more portable and arrives on the heels of a kid version, the CS-8 Mini.

The Micro keeps the Super-8-inspired shape, but the trigger-style record button is a toggle rather than a button to hold down during recording. The Micro also uses buttons to swap color modes and aspect ratios instead of dials. The small size also doesn’t leave room for the analog meter-style battery and SD card space indicators, which are instead displayed on the screen.

Like the original, the CS-8 Micro does use an electronic viewfinder. While that’s technically a screen, Camp Snap is keeping the “screen-free” focus because the CS-8 Micro doesn’t have any playback modes – creators need to wait until the footage is uploaded via a card reader with the included microSD or through a USB-C cord.

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The charm of the original CS-8 is the old-school quality footage, so the resolution drop doesn’t bother me much, considering the price has also dropped accordingly. But the 8x zoom was largely unusable on the original. The micro still has 8x digital zoom, but cropping in 720p eight times isn’t going to be very pretty.

Still, considering the success of the original and the viral popularity of other blind box keychain cameras like the Kodak Charmera, I’m predicting the Camp Snap CS-8 Micro will be a hot seller, particularly with the holidays on the horizon.

The CS-8 Micro will be sold “blind box” style, where the color is a surprise. The camera comes in six “core” colors with hot pink, lilac, lime, and orange, while there’s also a rare black and what Camp Snap says is an “ultra-rare” glow-in-the-dark edition.

Beyond the size, the best part is that Camp Snap is also shrinking down the price of the original model as well. The full-sized CS-8 retails for $199 / £200 (about AU$302), but the CS-8 Micro lists for $40 / £40 (about AU$59).

Sales for the Camp Snap CS-8 Micro opened on November 17 at Camp Snap, as well as at Target and Urban Outfitters.

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Read about the original Camp Snap CS-8, or take a look at the best screen-free cameras.