Black Friday might not officially arrive until November 27, but Amazon is already throwing around some seriously impressive discounts, and this latest GoPro deal might just be one of my favorites so far.

Right now, the brilliant GoPro Max2 has dropped to just $279.99, down from its usual $499.99 asking price. That's a massive $220 saving, or an incredible 44% off, on one of the most exciting 360-degree action cameras around. And considering you're getting GoPro's latest generation of 360 technology for less than $300, I think this is one early Black Friday deal that's almost impossible to ignore.

Save $220 GoPro Max 2: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This waterproof 8K 360 camera is one of the best, with HyperSmooth image stabilization, and it has just gotten a boost from a major firmware update. It can also shoot 29MP panoramic stills.

I've always thought 360 cameras are some of the most entertaining pieces of photographic equipment you can own. Unlike a traditional action camera, where you're constantly thinking about framing and making sure everything is pointing in the right direction, the GoPro Max2 captures absolutely everything around you. That means you can concentrate on enjoying the moment, whether you're skiing down a mountain, cycling through the countryside, or exploring somewhere new, and worry about choosing the perfect angle afterward. It's a completely different way of shooting, and once you get used to that creative freedom, it's surprisingly difficult to go back.

Of course, the GoPro Max2 isn't just about capturing everything around you. This little powerhouse records stunning 8K 360-degree video, captures 29MP photos, and features GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth stabilization to help keep your footage looking wonderfully smooth, even when things get a little chaotic. There's also the ability to shoot conventional single-lens 4K video, making it a surprisingly versatile little camera. One of my favorite improvements is the introduction of replaceable lenses, meaning that if you accidentally scratch or damage one while filming your latest adventure, you can simply swap it out rather than worrying about replacing the entire camera.

But where I think the Max2 really comes into its own is what happens after you've finished recording. Using GoPro's Quik app, you can reframe your 360 footage into conventional videos, choosing entirely different camera angles from the same recording. You can create sweeping cinematic movements, track subjects, or produce those incredible invisible selfie-stick shots that make it look as though you've got your own personal camera operator following you around. For travel vloggers, content creators, and anyone who enjoys documenting their adventures, the creative possibilities are genuinely exciting, especially when you consider how small and portable the whole setup is.

At just $279.99, I think the GoPro Max2 represents fantastic value for money, particularly when you consider that it normally costs almost $500. Yes, there are cheaper action cameras available, but few offer the same combination of 8K 360-degree recording, clever editing possibilities, and rugged GoPro design. Whether you're looking for something fun to take on your next vacation, want to experiment with a completely different style of filmmaking, or simply fancy treating yourself to a new gadget this Black Friday, this is one Amazon deal I'd seriously consider. With a whopping $220 knocked off the price, you're getting an awful lot of camera for less than $300, and I certainly wouldn't overlook it.