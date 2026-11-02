After launching its first mirrorless camera and first one-inch sensor action camera, GoPro is stepping into another first. On Monday, November 02, GoPro teased its first “fully integrated tech-enabled helmet” in collaboration with Italian helmet brand AGV.

The teaser video showcases a full-face motorcycle helmet with a camera built in below the visor. The video also shows what appears to be footage from the helmet’s first time on the track.

GoPro says that the helmet is coming in 2027, solidifying the existence of a camera-clad motorcycle helmet after several hints since acquiring the Australian high-tech motorcycle brand Forcite Helmet Systems in early 2024.

Three years later, GoPro will finally bring its much-teased high-tech helmet to the market sometime in 2027. But outside of the date, full-face design, and the arguably obvious idea that it will have an action camera built in, the teaser doesn’t reveal many hints as to what other features the helmet will have.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Back in 2024, when GoPro first started hinting at helmets, GoPro’s flagship camera was still the Hero Black models. But now, GoPro has the Hero line and the larger-sensor Mission 1 series. Based on the sample footage that GoPro shared, I suspect the built-in camera will have more in common with the Hero13 Black than the new Mission 1 Pro.

The Mission 1 Pro’s larger sensor means the lens isn’t quite as wide, but most importantly for motorbike POV footage, the minimum focus distance is a longer 24 inches / 60 cm. The bike and hands in the sample footage look sharp, which hints towards a lens and sensor like the Hero13 Black with its 12-inch / 30 cm minimum focus distance.

I would be surprised if the upcoming helmet didn’t feature HyperSmooth, the stabilization that GoPro’s action cameras are known for.

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The teaser says the helmet will give “riders all the tech + performance they need – built-in.” But GoPro doesn’t specifically mention what other tech will be built in. AGV currently doesn’t offer a full smart helmet, but models like the AGV Tourmodular offer a communication system built in.

Other smart helmets on the market that include built-in cameras often include other tech like a heads-up display, built-in speakers, Active Noise Cancellation, and crash detection technology. But GoPro fans will likely have to wait until 2027 to see what GoPro’s first tech helmet will entail beyond the integrated camera.

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