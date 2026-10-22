GoPro’s first mirrorless camera brings adjustable focal lengths and bokeh to the action camera giant – but the fixed-lens Mission 1 cameras just got a hint of that versatility with new lens mods. The new PolarPro Mission 1 close-up filters bring lens mods to GoPro’s new one-inch sensor cameras.

Compatible with both the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro, the new PolarPro filters come as a single .5x strength filter, or a three-pack that has a .5x, 1x, and 2x close-up filter inside. The filters allow the fixed-lens Mission cameras to shoot tighter shots, focus closer, and create more background blur.

The Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro use a fixed-focus wide-angle lens, which means everything from about 24 inches / 60 cm and farther is in focus. While that makes shooting action simpler, it leaves little opportunity to create dramatic background blur.

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The close-up filters help with that – but also take away the camera’s almost-everything-is-in-focus style of lens. With the .5 strength filter, everything from about 19.6 in (50cm) to 59 inches (150cm) in front of the camera is in focus. The +1 strength filter takes that to about 17.7-35.4 inches (45-90 cm), and the +2 strength down to a narrow 11.8-19.6 inches (30-50 cm) distance for extreme close-ups.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

While filters won’t create the adjustable focus of the swappable lenses on the mirrorless Mission 1 Pro ILS, the filters bring some flexibility to the fixed-lens models. The Mission 1’s larger sensor means the camera doesn’t focus as close as the company’s smaller-sensor cameras. The Hero13 Black, for example, has a minimum focus distance of about 12 inches / 30cm – about twice as close as the Mission 1.

The Mission 1’s longer minimum focus distance may be particularly challenging for holding out the camera for selfies and vlogging without using a tripod or selfie stick. The close-up filters can help the Mission 1 cameras get a close-focus distance closer to smaller sensor cameras like the Hero13 Black.

GoPro says that the .5 strength filter is ideal for vlogging and travel footage, while the stronger +1 and +2 diopters create a more dramatic subject separation and background blur.

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The PolarPro close-up filters push onto the front of the Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro. The filters are built with 16 different coatings to help reduce flare and repel fingerprints. The filters are splashproof, but not designed for underwater shots.

PolarPro says the filters are impact-resistant, and they come with a protective cover (which can also be used while mounted on the GoPro like a lens cap). The filters cannot be stacked, but the new diopters will still work with GoPro’s ND filters and also don’t interfere with the Point-and-shoot Grip or Media Mod.

While GoPro has made lens mods in the past, the new close-up accessories come from filter maker PolarPro – though they will also be sold directly from GoPro’s website.

The single +.5 filter retails for $49.99 / £49.99, with the three-filter set for $99.99 / £100.

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