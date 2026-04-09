Vogue's darkroom printer kept some of World War II's best photographs for himself – secret album of prints by Lee Miller and Cecil Beaton revealed

"On into Germany," reads Haupt's caption. The spread documents Miller's entry into Leipzig with the 69th Infantry Division, the ruins of bombed-out towns, the suicide of a local mayor, looted valuables spread across a jeep bonnet, and two figures kneeling in a courtyard.

Every photographer who's ever handed film to a lab tech must have wondered what the person on the other side of the darkroom door makes of it. Roland Haupt not only formed a view, he kept the best prints for himself.

Haupt worked as a darkroom printer in the London office of Vogue magazine from the early 1940s, processing work for two of the era's most celebrated photographers, Lee Miller and Sir Cecil Beaton. In doing so, he occupied one of the most privileged positions in the history of photography: the first person outside the field to see the images as they emerged from the developer, fresh from the frontlines of the Second World War.

The album he assembled from those years, known as the Miller-Beaton scrapbook, has now been acquired by the Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford, making its first-ever appearance in a public collection. Spanning 1943 to 1949, it turns out to be a remarkable record, not just of wartime history, but of the working relationship between a photographer and the person who transforms negatives into prints.

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A printer's eye

Back in 1940, Miller—recently portrayed in a biopic by Kate Winslet —trained Haupt to take over darkroom production while she went to work as a war correspondent, following the US army through France and into Germany.

Haupt's selection of Lee Miller's war photography, with his own handwritten introduction above. Clockwise from top left, Miller in her war correspondent's uniform; the alternate version of the famous Hitler's bathtub photograph; two captured SS officers; troops advancing through rubble; and Miller in Pablo Picasso's Paris studio. (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archive. Photo: Michael Hoppen. Courtesy The Bodleian Libraries)

The Paris couture collections, photographed by Miller and Beaton shortly after the Liberation of 1944. Haupt's decision to place these fashion images directly alongside his war photography captures the strange duality at the heart of Vogue's wartime output. (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archive. Photo: Michael Hoppen. Courtesy The Bodleian Libraries)

The result is an album with an unusual provenance: the prints were selected by the technician who processed every frame, choosing his favourites from images arriving by courier directly from the front. It is, in short, his personal edit of some of the most consequential photography of the 20th century.

Among the images is an alternate version of David E. Scherman's iconic photograph of Miller bathing in Hitler's personal bathtub in Munich, one of the most reproduced photographs of the war. The album's version is previously unpublished, as are a number of other prints.

The collection also includes two SS officers photographed shortly after their capture, images from the liberation of Dachau and Buchenwald and, in arresting contrast, Miller in animated conversation with Pablo Picasso in a Paris studio.

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From frontline to front row

One of the album's great fascinations is the collision it creates between war reportage and fashion photography. Several spreads document the Paris couture collections photographed shortly after the Liberation: models in extraordinary hats and draped suits, in the same cool black and white as the concentration camp images from weeks earlier. The juxtaposition is far from comfortable, but it is honest. This is what Vogue was, and what its photographers were asked to document.

The album's more playful side: a surrealist jigsaw-effect fashion portrait labelled "Vogue's Eye View of Fashion" sits alongside photographs of Cecil Beaton at work, a cartoon skewering Nazi cultural pretension and a photograph of Beaton surrounded by the prints he was selecting for publication. (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archive. Photo: Michael Hoppen. Courtesy The Bodleian Libraries)

Two of the album's most resonant portraits: on the left page, actor John Rawlings and a study of Noël Coward in naval uniform; on the right, a large-format photograph by Miller of Mrs Churchill seated alone at a table in the dining room at No. 10 Downing Street, a portrait of her husband visible on the wall behind her. (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archive. Photo: Michael Hoppen. Courtesy The Bodleian Libraries)

Beaton's contribution covers his wartime work in North Africa and the Middle East, alongside London portraits and theatre set photography developed by Haupt back in the Vogue darkroom. The album also includes portraits of Noël Coward, Vivien Leigh, Marlene Dietrich and Henry Moore, as well as a photograph of Mrs Churchill at No. 10 Downing Street, giving the whole thing the quality of an extraordinarily well-connected contact sheet.

Why this matters now

The acquisition follows renewed public interest in Miller's work after a major retrospective at Tate Britain. The Bodleian will conserve and catalogue the album before making it available to researchers, with longer-term plans for public display.

Roland Haupt's handwritten title page sets the tone for the album: a personal record, kept private for more than 80 years. The opening spread also includes early photographs from Haupt's own life, among them a striking wartime wedding portrait. (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archive. Photo: Michael Hoppen. Courtesy The Bodleian Libraries)

What strikes me today, looking through these images, is how much editorial intelligence went into this selection. Haupt was not a passive technician: he understood what he was looking at, he responded to it, and he curated it with genuine taste.

The album is, in short, a reminder how in the 20th century, photography was rarely a purely solo act. Someone always had to make the prints.