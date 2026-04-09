Legendary wildlife cameraman and photographer Doug Allan dies while trekking in Nepal aged 74

Few individuals have had a greater impact on documentary journalism and wildlife conservation than Douglas (Doug) Allan. The acclaimed photographer and marine biologist died yesterday, April 8, at age 74, while trekking in Nepal.

Alllan was an acclaimed cameraman, photographer, and marine biologist who, over a celebrated career spanning more than four decades, won a combined 12 Emmy and BAFTA awards, and worked alongside Sir David Attenborough on documentaries including Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Pair of Southern Elephant seal, South Georgia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The details of his death as yet unclear, but various news outlets have reported that Allan passed away on a hiking trip in Nepal with friends.

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Speaking to the BBC, Allan’s management company, Jo Sarsby Management, said: “Doug leaves behind a visual legacy that few could ever match. His work brought audiences closer to the wonders of our planet, inspiring awe, understanding, and deep respect for the planet.”

Allan’s work centered on Earth’s coldest underwater environments, starting out as a research diver with the British Antarctic Survey, based at Signy Island in the South Orkney Islands, before transitioning to full-time filmmaking.

For his research efforts as a diver, Allan was awarded a Polar Medal, and later he captured footage in the Antarctic for the award-winning TV series Living Planet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mother and baby Beluga whales photographed underwater in the Canadian Arctic (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, my colleague and editor of Digital Camera Magazine, Niall Hampton, sat down with Doug Allan to talk about filming in extreme cold. Speaking to Niall, he said: “Discomfort comes with the job – you can’t expect to be comfortable all the time."

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Allan went on to explain: “In calm sunny weather, you can work fine down to minus 25 degrees, but throw in just five or 10 knots of wind, and it’s a different story."

Doug Allan receiving his OBE at Windsor Castle in 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Towards the end of his career, Allan continued to stack the accolades. In 2017, BAFTA Scotland awarded him the Outstanding Contribution to Craft prize, and in 2024, he was made an OBE for services to broadcast media and environmental awareness.

In a Facebook post, Allan’s ex-wife, Sue Flood OBE, said: “Doug was a brilliant and incredibly determined cameraman and photographer, who will also rightly be remembered as the passionate conservationist he was, whose legacy is the incredible body of work which has inspired so many.”

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