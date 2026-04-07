The DJI Lito and DJI Lito XL aren't necessarily real drones yet – they are products suggested by known leakers – but that hasn't stopped an online debate about just who these drones are targeting.

Why? The most recent leak is what appears to be a DJI packaging design showing the specifications and, from that, people have argued over whether these drones are new products to replace existing parts of the DJI lineup, or targeting a new space altogether.

👉Well, well, well, what's this in my hands. The new DJI Lito🤭#djilito1 #djilitox1 pic.twitter.com/fp8tgxORBDApril 3, 2026

Everything in the area is interesting, but it'd be great to know what exactly is coming – if anything – and when (especially if you're about to pull the trigger on a pre-summer drone purchase).

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The other thing that is interesting is that this drone is, apparently, FCC cleared – meaning that the Avata 360 was not the last drone that DJI got past the FCC's clearance process before the DJI ban starts in the USA.

👉With a deft flick of the wrist, I pull out... the DJI Lito X1. Check it out🤭#djilito1 #djilitox1 pic.twitter.com/2NW2tzwaowApril 5, 2026

Why we can't be sure...

A rumor blog which we can't be 100% certain about, showed pictures of a DJI Lito X1 Fly More Combo Plus, including a DJI RC 2 controller, which suggests there will be full radio, not just wi-fi like the smallest toy drones. Then again, DJI has pulled the choice of controls off before in the Neo.

What springs to my journalist's mind is that, if you were going to fake a DJI release, then a 'Fly More Combo' with a RC 2 controller is exactly what you might see suggested by an unimaginative AI based on DJI's history. They only predict the future based on stuff they've seen already (one told me earlier that Artemis II couldn't have taken off because the data in it's model referred to it as a 'future' mission!)

You're not an AI, so you might actually think. And if you have that power, you might say: "Well, if it's called 'Lito', that sounds a bit like 'light' – as if it doesn't weigh very much – so perhaps we're looking at a drone not just under 250g but significantly under that threshold."

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The drones DJI might look at...

DJI already has lighter drones – the DJI Neo – and some countries are starting to bring in even lower weight limits, not least the United Kingdom, which now (as of 2026) requires drones to be under 100g if the drone is to be used without any paperwork (Flyer ID or Operator ID).

It seems unlike that the Neo is up for replacement in the near future, though, as the DJI Neo 2 came out relatively recently and, as you can see from my DJI Neo 2 review, it actually upped the weight slightly – though it is still lighter than the DJI Mini series.

The DJI Mini 4K on the pad with the remote controller in my hand (Image credit: Future)

The DJI Mini series is split between lower-end products like the Mini 4K, which is getting on for two years old now. It has seen discounting in recent Amazon sales, too.

The idea that the Lito is a replacement for this is exactly the theory attributed to DJI leaker Mauro Tandoi – in a quote on DroneXL that doesn't actually appear on his own feed.

Shot DJI lito X1 #djilitox1 pic.twitter.com/41msDAFFtnApril 6, 2026

Tandoi has posted an image that is apparently 'shot on DJI Lito X1, however, so he clearly has an interest!

At the upper end of the ultralight spectrum is the DJI Mini 5, which has much more serious cameras. I'd be inclined to rule out DJI replacing that in the immediate future, however, because it is only six months old and because the Lito seen in these leaks doesn't look to be as well specified at a glance.

But what if this drone is something different altogether?

That's the other possibility. We are, after all, looking at a new name, so which shouldn't DJI be introducing another slightly different new product that will not step on any of the existing lines.

That theory has been advanced by YouTubers, and it makes a lot of sense, I think.

DJI Lito 1 & Lito X1 — Not Just Another Mini Drone? - YouTube Watch On

Spec Leaks

There are two different sets of specs – the difference between the Lito 1 and the Lito X1 – and the difference might be 22GB or 42GB of internal storage. Essentially, the drone looks like a more photography-focused lightweight drone. There might also be Lidar on the X1 only.

YouTuber TechAvid suggested that DJI might be looking to create a new class that was easier to learn than any other drone and new in that regard, like a flying action camera, but I'm not sure. That seems to ignore the rugged frame and the phone-operable simplicity represented by the Neo, so that claim doesn't quite hold water for me.

FCC clearance as spotted by a Reddit users (Image credit: FCC)

SkyRover connection?

It might also be the SkyRover S1, a drone which might possibly have some connection to DJI but in the USA is only sold under the SkyRover brand.

This doesn't go against the 'already FCC approved' view, but doesn't quite line up.

Some think that SkyRover are looking to create a CE-compliant version, so that it can be sold in the European Union and EEA (the EU plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland). It would also be likely that a company would seek UKCA at the same time as this is a very similar regulatory arrangement to CE (having diverged only after Brexit).

Check out our full guide to the best camera drones