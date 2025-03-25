My favourite beginner's 360-degree camera under $300: Insta360 X3 lowest price ever

Content creators can't afford to ignore 360-degree video any more, but there is no need to spend a premium any more.

The X3 might be the previous generation model from Insta360 – the dominant brand in the space – but it is still better and more powerful than GoPro's only offering. GoPro's only possible response was to cut their prices and it seems the beneficiary is the consumer, at least during the Amazon Spring Sale, because the deal prices have hit rock bottom on a device which opens up new possibilities for many creators (and now cost less than many new action camera).

Suppose you're a content creator looking to capture your next viral video to share across your socials. In that case, there is no denying that using the best 360 cameras on the market is a really neat way to make sure you cover all of the action and edit the best bits afterward.

Insta360 X3 Standard: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon Spring Deal The Insta360 X3 has back-to-back aligned dual cameras for 5.6K 360-degree spherical video, amazing software that makes editing a breeze, and other features like 72-megapixel stills, 8K timelapse and active HDR. You can also use one camera like a 'normal' action camera. FlowState Stabilization works a charm.



The Insta360 X3 360° Camera features an enhanced 1/2" sensor and a larger touchscreen, enabling the capture of high-definition 360° and single-lens video with the convenience of a portable action camera.

It was my first 360-degree camera and I was happy with it at full price!

Its action-ready design includes AI-powered software for an intuitive content creation experience in any setting. The X3 boasts a rugged IPX8 waterproof design, providing native waterproofing up to 33 feet, and is equipped with a built-in rechargeable 1800mAh battery for extended shooting sessions. This is bolstered by a suite of apps for phones, Mac, PC and plugins for FCPX & Premier.

Equipped with dual 360° lenses, the X3 effortlessly captures video at up to 5.7K resolution and photos at 72MP or you can switch to single-lens mode to record 4K video at 30fps and you can activate MaxView mode for ultra-wide 170° shots with a resolution of 2.7K.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The X3 ensures stabilized footage through a 6-axis gyroscope and FlowState Stabilization technology. Its 360° active HDR mode is tailored for action sports such as ziplining and cycling (I recommend the bike accessory for unbelievable footage as if taken by your own angel). It maintains stable video while preserving details in highlights and shadows for vivid footage. Horizon lock also maintains a consistent horizontal plane in your videos, allowing the camera to rotate freely while keeping the skyline level - making this the perfect camera to capture it all for any content creator wanting a one-and-done camera solution to capture everything in view!