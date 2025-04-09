The Sony a6400 is cheaper than a lot of advanced compact cameras – I’d buy it over the Sony RX100 VII in a heartbeat

The compact camera is making a comeback – but with the demand for smaller cameras comes higher prices. While I love a good pocketable camera, I’m too hesitant to spend more than the cost of a mirrorless camera on one. Take the Sony a6400, for example, a capable yet compact crop sensor mirrorless camera that currently costs significantly less than the point-and-shoot Sony RX100 VII.

Sitting at just under $1,000 / £849 / AU$1,700 with a kit lens, the Sony a6400 is the brand’s entry-level mirrorless camera that’s geared toward still photographers, unlike vlogging choices like the Sony ZV-E10 II. The mirrorless camera boasts a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and an impressive 425-point autofocus system that’s all wrapped inside a compact body that weighs just 403g / 14.2 oz.

The Sony a6400 was introduced in 2019, which means it’s an older option than the a6700. But, with older comes comes a price drop. In the US, for example, the a6400 kit is $500 less than the a6700. The newer camera boasts an AI chip for smarter, faster autofocus, but shoppers on a budget tend to be drawn to the lower price of the older a6400.

But while it’s unsurprising that the a6400 is cheaper than the newer, more advanced Sony a6700, what may surprise many is that the mirrorless camera is more affordable than Sony’s advanced compact camera, the RX100 VII.

Now, the longstanding RX100 series isn’t exactly known for being cheap, as it boasts a one-inch sensor that’s larger than the run-of-the-mill affordable compact camera. The series has long been a pricey option for those willing to pay to carry around less gear.

The Sony RX100 VII is certainly smaller than the a6400, but with the entry-level mirrorless camera, photographers find a much larger APS-C sensor. The a6400 also has my two must-have ergonomic features that many compact cameras, the RX100 VII included, do away with: a grip and an electronic viewfinder. The Sony a6400 has both, and even other compact mirrorless cameras like the Panasonic Lumiz S9 can’t say the same.

A camera with a larger sensor, a viewfinder, and a better grip is a no-brainer for me. Of course, not every photographer has the same set of priorities as I do. The Sony a6400 isn’t as pocketable as the RX100 series, and for those where size truly matters, it’s hard to ignore the convenience of a pocketable camera.

The Sony a6400 may be larger than the RX100 VII, but I would still call the kit compact. With a good pancake lens on the front, it feels more like a suitable compromise between a compact camera and a mirrorless camera. If image quality and budget are a bigger priority than size, then the Sony a6400 is an easy choice.

The Sony a6400 isn’t the only mirrorless camera that I’d consider instead of a compact camera – there’s the still small Fujifilm X-M5, for example, or the Nikon Z30. But the Sony a6400’s bragging rights include a good grip, a viewfinder, and a reasonable price point. It’s a camera worth considering, along with the best cameras for travel and the best cameras for beginners. I’d buy it over the Sony RX100 VII in a heartbeat.

