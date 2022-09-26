The best Fujifilm X-H2 deals in September 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Fujifilm X-H2 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Fujifilm X-H2 has been the most talked about Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities by smashing the resolution barrier to a massive 40 Megapixels on a Micro Four Thirds sensor.
Pushing the boundaries of APS-C imaging, the X-H2 from Fujifilm is a high-resolution mirrorless camera featuring a groundbreaking 40MP BSI sensor and an arsenal of cutting-edge features packed into a small and durable X-series body.
Ideal for architectural, travel, or landscape photographers, the X-H2 sports a backside-illuminated, 40MP sensor which ups the resolution and improves low-light performance compared to previous generations. First, as an X-Trans sensor, it uses the unique color filter array that inherently minimizes moiré and contributes more natural color rendering; the design greatly reduces rolling shutter and other motion distortion to better suit high-speed video and photo applications. The remarkable resolution allows for 2x digital zoom and has up to 13 stops of dynamic range making this the perfect camera for multi-media creatives
On paper, Fujifilm has not put a foot wrong with the X-H2. The design and handling follow that of the X-H2S (opens in new tab) (physically they are all but identical) and the X-H1 (opens in new tab)before it, a camera we admired greatly, so we’re very happy to see its successor.
The X-H2 handles very well, its specification is spellbinding and its price point is just as impressive. Yes, it has a smaller sensor, but it matches the specs of full-frame cameras at two or three times the price. The image quality is every bit as good as we would expect, and the resolution doesn't disappoint. The Fujifilm X-H2 genuinely sets new standards for APS-C cameras.
