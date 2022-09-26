The best Fujifilm X-H2 deals in September 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Fujifilm X-H2 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Fujifilm X-H2 has been the most talked about Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and offers outstanding video and photo capabilities by smashing the resolution barrier to a massive 40 Megapixels on a Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Read more: Fujifilm X-H2 review (opens in new tab) | Fujifilm X-H2 vs X-H2S (opens in new tab)

Pushing the boundaries of APS-C imaging, the X-H2 from Fujifilm is a high-resolution mirrorless camera featuring a groundbreaking 40MP BSI sensor and an arsenal of cutting-edge features packed into a small and durable X-series body.

Ideal for architectural, travel, or landscape photographers, the X-H2 sports a backside-illuminated, 40MP sensor which ups the resolution and improves low-light performance compared to previous generations. First, as an X-Trans sensor, it uses the unique color filter array that inherently minimizes moiré and contributes more natural color rendering; the design greatly reduces rolling shutter and other motion distortion to better suit high-speed video and photo applications. The remarkable resolution allows for 2x digital zoom and has up to 13 stops of dynamic range making this the perfect camera for multi-media creatives

Pre-order at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order at Wex (UK) (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

The best Fujifilm X-H2 deals professional speed at under a grand – is this the ultimate enthusiast camera? Sensor: 40MP APS-C X-Trans 5 HR BSI | Image processor: X-Processor 5 | Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount | AF points: 425 phase-detection points | ISO range: 64 - 51,200 | Video: 8K 30p, 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, 1080 120p | Viewfinder: 5.76-million-dot OLED | Size: 136.3 x 92.9 x 84.6mm | Weight (body only): 660g / 23oz (including battery) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Preorder at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 40MP still images 8K video with long recording times 15/20fps continuous shooting 160MP multi-shot mode Cooling fan is extra X-H2S is better for outright speed

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

On paper, Fujifilm has not put a foot wrong with the X-H2. The design and handling follow that of the X-H2S (opens in new tab) (physically they are all but identical) and the X-H1 (opens in new tab)before it, a camera we admired greatly, so we’re very happy to see its successor.

The X-H2 handles very well, its specification is spellbinding and its price point is just as impressive. Yes, it has a smaller sensor, but it matches the specs of full-frame cameras at two or three times the price. The image quality is every bit as good as we would expect, and the resolution doesn't disappoint. The Fujifilm X-H2 genuinely sets new standards for APS-C cameras.

Pre-order at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order at Wex (UK) (opens in new tab)

Today's best Fujifilm X-H2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,999 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,999 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Read more:

Fujifilm X-H2 review (opens in new tab)

Fujifilm X-H2 vs X-H2s (opens in new tab)

Best hybrid cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)