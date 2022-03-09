The best Apple Studio Display deals in March 2022: Studio Display stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Studio Display deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Studio Display has been spoken about non-stop in the world of computing and how it can upgrade exciting displays.

Studio Display, the perfect complement to Mac Studio, also pairs beautifully with any Mac. It features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who have the best Studio Display deals for Pre-order or in stock right now.



Pre-order at Apple US: $1,599 / $1,899

Pre-order at Apple UK: £1,499 / £1,749

Pre-order at Apple AU: A$2,499 / A$2,999

(Image credit: Apple)

The best Studio Display deals Screen size: 27" | Resolution: 5120x2880 | Brightness: 600 nits | Connectivity : One upstream Thunderbolt 3 (USB‑C) port for host (with 96W host charging), Three downstream USB‑C ports (up to 10Gb/s) for connecting peripherals, storage and networking | Size: 623 x 478 x 168mm | Weight (body only): 6.3 kg 5K display 12MP Ultra Wide camera & Centre Stage no 30 or 32" models

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees.

To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option, with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

• Read more: All-new Studio Display

Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with over 14.7 million pixels with 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for over one billion colors, images come to life with spectacular detail. True Tone technology automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience.

An industry-leading anti-reflective coating enables incredibly low reflectivity for better comfort and readability. And for workspaces with bright light sources, including sunlight, Studio Display offers an innovative nano-texture glass option. Nano-texture glass, first introduced on Pro Display XDR, scatters light to further minimize glare while delivering outstanding image quality.



(Image credit: Apple)

