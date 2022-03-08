Apple announces the 2022 iPhone SE: A15 Bionic equipped, 5G durable phone

Apple has announced the iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price of $429 / £419 / AU$719.

iPhone SE 2022 comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colours — midnight, starlight, and product red.



4.7-inch Display

iPhone SE is as durable as it is beautiful, and features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design, now with the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, iPhone SE is designed to protect against spills.2 iPhone SE features the familiar Home button with Touch ID — an easy, private, and secure alternative for logging in to apps, authorising App Store purchases, making Apple Pay transactions, and more.

New Camera Experience Powered by A15 Bionic

iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.4 Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.

This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimised for lighting and skin tone for each person. Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multi-frame image processing. Presets and customised preferences work across scenes and subjects, and unlike a simple filter, intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved. Deep Fusion also uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimising for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo. The image signal processor in A15 Bionic delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone

